comscore Netflix is testing a new feature where it will ask users to verify their account in a move to crackdown on password sharing
  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Watching Netflix using someone else's password? You might need to verify the account soon
News

Watching Netflix using someone else's password? You might need to verify the account soon

Entertainment

Netflix will ask users to verify their account in case it detects that it is not being used by the owner.

netflix-password-sharing

Image: @DOP3Sweet/Twitter

If you are someone who watches Netflix using someone else’s password, then a new feature that the streaming website is currently testing will likely affect you. A new notification that asks users to verify their Netflix account using an email code or text code is showing for some users, first spotted by GammaWire. Also Read - Netflix testing new Mobile+ plan in India at Rs 299 per month: Know details

Netflix has confirmed the test in a statement to The Verge. “This test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorized to do so.” Also Read - Netflix has copied this TikTok feature and it's got the world laughing

Interestingly, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said in 2016 (via CNET) that Netflix account information sharing was a positive thing. “We love people sharing Netflix whether they’re two people on a couch or 10 people on a couch. That’s a positive thing, not a negative thing,” Hastings said. Also Read - Top postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel, Vi with free Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video access

The crackdown on password sharing comes as Netflix looks to grow more paid members throughout 2021. In its 2020 Q4 earnings report, the company announced that it surpassed 200 million paid users worldwide. However, it admitted that the company anticipates “some lumpiness” where some years it will “be a little over (like in 2020), some years a little under (like in 2021)”.

Netflix crackdown on password sharing

Netflix will ask users to verify their account in case it detects that it is not being used by the owner. As per a screenshot, Netflix is showing users a page that reads, “If you don’t live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching.” Netflix will then send a verification code to the registered email id or phone number, which users will need to enter to continue using the account.

Those who won’t be able to verify their accounts will be prompted to create their own account.

As of now, users are also getting an option to verify later but it remains to be seen if this will still be available when the feature is rolled out for everyone. According to GammaWire, the feature is currently being tested with a relatively small number of users. There is no clarity on when it will be rolled out officially.

It is not uncommon to share passwords of streaming services among family and friends. However, it looks like Netflix is trying to prevent this practice, which will also address security concerns. For instance, the feature will stop those from logging in to someone else’s account, who by any fraudulent means might have gain access to their account password.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 12, 2021 12:55 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Netflix testing new feature to curb password sharing
Entertainment
Netflix testing new feature to curb password sharing
Google to make Pixel 4a successor in India, to increase supply too

News

Google to make Pixel 4a successor in India, to increase supply too

More foldable phones coming in 2021, Oppo could be next to join the bandwagon

Mobiles

More foldable phones coming in 2021, Oppo could be next to join the bandwagon

Poco X3 Pro India launch could happen this month

News

Poco X3 Pro India launch could happen this month

Samsung Galaxy M62 5G launch tipped soon, could be rebadged version of Galaxy A52

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M62 5G launch tipped soon, could be rebadged version of Galaxy A52

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Amazon Prime Video gets a new shuffle button but with limited functionality

Google to make Pixel 4a successor in India, to increase supply too

Poco X3 Pro India launch could happen this month

Apple starts assembling iPhone 12 in India: Is it beneficial for us?

Pakistan court orders Telecom authority to block TikTok in the country

Samsung Galaxy M12 vs Redmi Note 10 vs Poco M3: Which is better under Rs 12,000?

Top 5 free to play casual games for Android in 2021

Xiaomi Mi 10S vs Redmi K40: Which Snapdragon 870 flagship is better?

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 Core i7 leads its category in Q4 2020, focus remains on user experience

Here's what to expect from OnePlus' March 23 online launch event

Related Topics

Related Stories

Netflix testing new feature to curb password sharing

Entertainment

Netflix testing new feature to curb password sharing
Netflix testing new plan in India: Know what it is

Apps

Netflix testing new plan in India: Know what it is
Netflix introduces Fast Laughs feature as a TikTok clone: See what is it

Entertainment

Netflix introduces Fast Laughs feature as a TikTok clone: See what is it
Netflix rolls out this new feature for Android

Apps

Netflix rolls out this new feature for Android
5 affordable Valentine's Day 2021 tech gift ideas

News

5 affordable Valentine's Day 2021 tech gift ideas

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A22 कब होगा लॉन्च? नई रिपोर्ट में हुआ खुलासा

India England T20 Series: कैसे LIVE देखें भारत-इंग्लैंड का T20 मुकाबला? जानें आसान तरीका

Samsung Galaxy M02 हुआ महंगा, 13MP कैमरा और 5000mAh बैटरी वाले फोन की इतनी बढ़ गई कीमत

पाकिस्तान में फिर से बैन होगा वीडियो शेयरिंग ऐप TikTok, भारत में पहले से ही लगा है प्रतिबंध

Acer ने भारत में लॉन्च किया 32GB RAM वाला दमदार गेमिंग लैपटॉप, एक बार चार्ज करने पर चलेगा 10 घंटे

Latest Videos

Asus ROG Phone 5 first look: Heavy on hardware with minor cosmetic updates

Reviews

Asus ROG Phone 5 first look: Heavy on hardware with minor cosmetic updates
Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G First Look

Hands On

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G First Look
Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro Max first impressions: There's a lot on offer here

Reviews

Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro Max first impressions: There's a lot on offer here
Weekly News Roundup: Redmi Note 10 Series Launched, OnePlus 9 Launch Date, WhatsApp Video Calling for Desktop, and much more...

News

Weekly News Roundup: Redmi Note 10 Series Launched, OnePlus 9 Launch Date, WhatsApp Video Calling for Desktop, and much more...

News

Amazon Prime Video gets a new shuffle button but with limited functionality
News
Amazon Prime Video gets a new shuffle button but with limited functionality
Google to make Pixel 4a successor in India, to increase supply too

News

Google to make Pixel 4a successor in India, to increase supply too
Poco X3 Pro India launch could happen this month

News

Poco X3 Pro India launch could happen this month
Apple starts assembling iPhone 12 in India: Is it beneficial for us?

News

Apple starts assembling iPhone 12 in India: Is it beneficial for us?
Pakistan court orders Telecom authority to block TikTok in the country

Apps

Pakistan court orders Telecom authority to block TikTok in the country

new arrivals in india

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers