Westworld renewed for Season 4 by HBO

News

Westworld Season 4 confirmed: HBO renews popular sci-fi show for fourth run

Entertainment

The fourth season of Westworld will see the return of cast members including Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, and Jeffrey Wright.

  • Published: April 23, 2020 10:23 AM IST
Westworld Season 4

Popular science-fiction TV series Westworld has just been renewed for a fourth season announced HBO. However, with a pandemic going on, it may take more than the regular year-long wait for the next Season. “From the western theme park to the technocratic metropolis of the near future, we’ve thoroughly enjoyed every twist and turn from the minds of master storytellers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy,” said Casey Bloys, president of HBO Programming. “We can’t wait to see where their inspired vision takes us next,” he added. Also Read - Netflix says it won't run out of new content in 2020 but predicts slowdown in growth

Westworld recently aired its third season on Hotstar. Both the ratings and the viewership of the series has taken a hit since the original two seasons. The premiere of season 3 saw a 57 percent drop in viewership compared to the opening episode of Season 2. Regardless, Westworld still remains one of HBO’s most popular names. It was pretty unsurprising to see it go for a fourth season. The plot of the highly-complicated show that urges viewers to brainstorm as they go along, has also seen quite the variety. Also Read - Joker streaming now on Amazon Prime Video

Westworld so far

The androids we saw the show start with went on to gain their freedom with some robots earning consciousness along the way. We then see season 2 roll into a chaotic Westworld scenario where the now free and violent robots slaughter humans in their path to rising above them. Main characters Dolores and Maeve take very different routes through the season only to meet at the violent end, where a bigger plan is revealed. Also Read - Netflix released 10 documentary films and series on YouTube for free

The show then took a large leap ahead of Season 3. Along with a whole new creative venture, the third season saw the androids now coming to the real world to plan a mass takeover. The returning cast members of Westworld for Season 4 will include Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, and Jeffrey Wright, along with others including Tessa Thomspon, Aaron Paul, and Vincent Cassel.

  Published Date: April 23, 2020 10:23 AM IST

