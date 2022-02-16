comscore Where to stream the 2022 Oscar nominated films
Where to watch the 2022 Oscar nominated films: Tick, Tick, Boom, Don't Look Up, and more

From Cruella to Tick, Tick...Boom, here are some of the 2022 Oscar-nominated films that you can stream now.

Tick Tick Boom, Netflix

The 2022 Oscar nominations have been announced. Top films nominated for the Oscars this year include The Power of the Dog, Tick, Tick, Boom, Don’t Look Up, Spencer, Nightmare Alley, Cruella and more. The Academy Award winners will be announced on March 27. In case you are looking for some quality content, here are a few top Oscar-nominated films that you can stream now.

The Power of the Dog, Netflix

The Power of the Dog, December 2021, Netflix
Benedict Cumberbatch starrer The Power of the Dog is about a “domineering but charismatic rancher” who wages a war of intimidation on his brother’s new wife and her teen son — until long-hidden secrets come to light. In addition to Cumberbatch, the movie’s cast includes Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jesse Plemons and so on. This film is now available on Netflix. It has received 12 nominations including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor (2 nominations), Best Supporting Actress, Best Cinematography, Best Directing, Best Film Editing, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Best Sound and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Don’t Look Up, Netflix

Don't Look Up, Netflix India, December 2021

Don’t Look Up is one of the most popular movies on Netflix these days. The film is about two low-level astronomers who go on a media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth. Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence are in the lead in this film. It has received 4 nominations.

Tick, Tick Boom…, Netflix

Tik Tik Boom, Netflix, Musical

Tick Tick Boom is a musical drama film starring Andrew Garfield. The story is about a promising theater composer who navigates love, friendship and the pressure to create something great before time runs out. The cast also includes Venessa Hudgens, Alexandra Shipp and more. It has received two nominations.

Cruella, Disney+ Hotstar

Cruella, Oscar

Cruella is a bout Estella, a young and clever grifter, who is determined to make a name for herself in the fashion world. She soon meets a pair of thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they build a life for themselves on the streets of London. However, when Estella befriends fashion legend Baroness von Hellman, she embraces her wicked side to become the raucous and revenge-bent Cruella. It has received two Oscar nominations.

The Mitchells vs The Machines, Netflix

The Mitchells vs The Machines, Netflix, animation

The Mitchells vs The Machines is a comedy animation movie. As per the description by Netflix, “A robot apocalypse put the brakes on their cross-country road trip. Now it’s up to the Mitchells — the world’s weirdest family — to save the human race.”

Encanto, Disney+ Hotstar

Encanto, Disney+ Hotstar

Encanto is a story about The Madrigals, an extraordinary family that lives hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a charmed place called the Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift — every child except Mirabel. She later realises that she soon may be the Madrigals last hope when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is now in danger. This animation film is nominated in three categories.

  Published Date: February 16, 2022 4:56 PM IST

