comscore YouTube adds bedtime reminder feature on mobile app
News

YouTube adds bedtime reminder feature on mobile app

Entertainment

The feature is rolling out via new update for the platform which will be available to everyone in the coming days.

  • Published: May 21, 2020 10:07 PM IST
youtube-app-main

Popular video streaming platform YouTube is rolling out a new update this week and it has a new feature for users. The feature called bedtime reminder will be available to Android and iOS users, coming to everyone in a few days. Also Read - YouTube quietly removed HD badge from 720p playback; is it standard definition now

This new feature is part of YouTube’s wellness and screen time tools. With this feature, users on the platform will be able to limit their viewing time and set ““specific time to stop watching videos and go to bed.” Also Read - YouTube was down for some time and it's ok if you didn't notice

YouTube also mentions “You set start and end times in your Settings, including whether or not you want the prompt to interrupt a video or wait until the video is over. You’ll also be able to dismiss or snooze the reminder.” Also Read - YouTube: Here is how to enable dark mode on Android app and the website

With most people stuck indoors because of the pandemic, YouTube feels the need for them control their usage limit. And YouTube says it has sent 3 billion “take a break” reminders over the last two years. Digital well being is a core part of Android and it’s obvious that Google will push it across all its products.

Few days back, the platform had rolled out a new change where 720p was no longer recognized as HD. This led to a debate among netizens, who are now questioning the very meaning of high-definition. For the record, the 720p quality is still widely considered as a quality of consumption. In markets with limited data and slow speed, the ideal resolution is 720p. During the pandemic and lockdown, these platforms switched to 480p as the default streaming quality.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro First Look

In the world of video, the content streamed at 360p or 480p is straight away defined as ‘standard definition’. When you step up to 720p or above, the quality of the content is dubbed as ‘high-definition.’ You can check out YouTube on a web browser like Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge to see this change.

 

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 21, 2020 10:07 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp brings back 30-second video status option
News
WhatsApp brings back 30-second video status option
Facebook brings new security feature for Indian users

News

Facebook brings new security feature for Indian users

YouTube mobile app getting bedtime reminder feature

Entertainment

YouTube mobile app getting bedtime reminder feature

Realme TV 'Blind Order' sale with Rs 2,000 deposit amount is now Live

Smart TVs

Realme TV 'Blind Order' sale with Rs 2,000 deposit amount is now Live

Pixel phones have a long future, but 'Hardware is hard': Sundar Pichai

News

Pixel phones have a long future, but 'Hardware is hard': Sundar Pichai

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

WhatsApp brings back 30-second video status option

Facebook brings new security feature for Indian users

Pixel phones have a long future, but 'Hardware is hard': Sundar Pichai

Poco M2 Pro spotted in online databases ahead of launch

Amazon launches food delivery service 'Amazon Food' in India

Truecaller streamlines communication with redesign of the app

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

What is Jio Platforms?

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp brings back 30-second video status option

News

WhatsApp brings back 30-second video status option
YouTube mobile app getting bedtime reminder feature

Entertainment

YouTube mobile app getting bedtime reminder feature
Realme TV 'Blind Order' sale with Rs 2,000 deposit amount is now Live

Smart TVs

Realme TV 'Blind Order' sale with Rs 2,000 deposit amount is now Live
Pixel phones have a long future, but 'Hardware is hard': Sundar Pichai

News

Pixel phones have a long future, but 'Hardware is hard': Sundar Pichai
Poco M2 Pro spotted in online databases ahead of launch

News

Poco M2 Pro spotted in online databases ahead of launch

हिंदी समाचार

आपका ई-पास वैध या नहीं, ऐसे करें चेक, जानिए क्या है अप्लाई करने का तरीका

Oppo Find X2 Neo स्मार्टफोन 5G कनेक्टिविटी के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Truecaller ने एंड्रॉयड यूजर्स के लिए जारी किया अपडेट, मिलेंगे नए फीचर्स

Aarogya Setu App के बिना नहीं कर पाएंगे हवाई यात्रा, 'ग्रीन स्टेटस' पर ही मिलेगी एयरपोर्ट पर एंट्री

Vodafone उपभोक्ताओं को झटका, कंपनी ने बंद किया इन प्लान्स पर डबल डेटा ऑफर

Latest Videos

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

Features

Top 5 Android launchers you should try
Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

Reviews

Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment
Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup
Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

WhatsApp brings back 30-second video status option
News
WhatsApp brings back 30-second video status option
Facebook brings new security feature for Indian users

News

Facebook brings new security feature for Indian users
Pixel phones have a long future, but 'Hardware is hard': Sundar Pichai

News

Pixel phones have a long future, but 'Hardware is hard': Sundar Pichai
Poco M2 Pro spotted in online databases ahead of launch

News

Poco M2 Pro spotted in online databases ahead of launch
Amazon launches food delivery service 'Amazon Food' in India

News

Amazon launches food delivery service 'Amazon Food' in India