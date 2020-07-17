YouTube brings back 1080p streaming option in India: All you need to know

YouTube has again added the 1080p streaming option for the Indian market. Earlier this year, the company dropped support for the 1080p option and users were only able to watch videos at 480p resolution. Now, YouTube has brought back the feature, but there’s is a catch. Both iOS and Android users can now switch between 1080p and 480p. But, this is only possible if your phone is connected to Wi-Fi. Also Read - Snapchat testing TikTok-like swipe navigation for public videos

So, the streaming quality is still limited to 480p if you are using your mobile data and not Wi-Fi. The update arrives in the form of a server switch, hence, you wouldn’t have to update your YouTube app. Those who have Wi-Fi connections at their homes should be happy after listening to this news. Users who have a large screen device would notice the difference between 480p and 1080p, especially on gaming videos. Also Read - Indian govt asks Rajasthan court to deny appeal request for blocked Chinese apps

Watch: OnePlus 8 Camera Review

In case you are unaware, the reason behind limiting the streaming quality of the videos was the sudden increase in internet traffic. This happened in the month of March when the coronavirus outbreak started making headlines. The news of YouTube bringing back the 1080p streaming option in India was first reported by XDA. Besides, YouTube is working on a TikTok-like feature, which is being tested on mobile apps. Also Read - TakaTak app is TikTok rival from MX Player; Available on Google Play store

The streaming giant is offering the feature for Android and iOS users who can create 15-second video clips and upload on their profile. The company is reportedly testing the short video clip option with a limited set of users right now. And it is expected that after all the tests are done, the feature will roll out to everyone later this year. We’ve already seen quite a few platforms copying TikTok’s format and use it to build their own network of users. But YouTube entering the space changes the market, giving more prominence to a household brand on mobile devices.