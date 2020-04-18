YouTube India starts showing video view count in 'Lakh' and 'Crore'

YouTube has changed view count metrics on videos in India. The popular video platform from Google now displays view count numbering format as ‘Lakh’ and ‘Crore’, instead of Millions and Billions. A lot of users from India have reported the change, but it doesn’t seem to be showing for everyone yet. Also, there isn’t any official statement from the company as yet. Also Read - Google India introduces 'YouTube Learning Destination' to learn and teach from home

For those in India, the new view count format is simpler and easy to understand. World over the common base 10 system is used for counting large numbers, but it is different in different regions. In India, 10 million gets little confusing for people, but now with the change, YouTube video views will appear as 1 crore instead of 10 million. (reported FoneArena) Also Read - YouTube enables UPI payment option for Premium subscription purchase

Meanwhile, for the lockdown period, Netflix has released 10 of its educational documentaries for free on its Netflix US YouTube channel. These documentary films and series available includes 13th, Babies, Chasing Coral, Knock Down the House and Our Planet. The other content offered is episodes from the series Abstract and Explained, as well as the shorts Period. End of Sentence, The White Helmets and Zion. Also Read - YouTube Video Builder helps users create short video ads for businesses

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

The documentaries are available the US and in English. Netflix is also making educational resources, including study guides and Q&As, available for each documentary. The documentaries are free for anyone to stream, unlike the documentaries found on its streaming platform, which requires a monthly subscription.