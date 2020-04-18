comscore YouTube India starts showing video view count in 'Lakh' and 'Crore'
News

YouTube India starts showing video view count in 'Lakh' and 'Crore'

Entertainment

YouTube users from India have reported the change, but it doesn't seem to be showing for everyone yet.

  • Published: April 18, 2020 8:20 PM IST
youtube-stock

YouTube has changed view count metrics on videos in India. The popular video platform from Google now displays view count numbering format as ‘Lakh’ and ‘Crore’, instead of Millions and Billions. A lot of users from India have reported the change, but it doesn’t seem to be showing for everyone yet. Also, there isn’t any official statement from the company as yet. Also Read - Google India introduces 'YouTube Learning Destination' to learn and teach from home

For those in India, the new view count format is simpler and easy to understand. World over the common base 10 system is used for counting large numbers, but it is different in different regions. In India, 10 million gets little confusing for people, but now with the change, YouTube video views will appear as 1 crore instead of 10 million. (reported FoneArena) Also Read - YouTube enables UPI payment option for Premium subscription purchase

Image via FoneArena

Meanwhile, for the lockdown period, Netflix has released 10 of its educational documentaries for free on its Netflix US YouTube channel. These documentary films and series available includes 13th, Babies, Chasing Coral, Knock Down the House and Our Planet. The other content offered is episodes from the series Abstract and Explained, as well as the shorts Period. End of Sentence, The White Helmets and Zion. Also Read - YouTube Video Builder helps users create short video ads for businesses

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

The documentaries are available the US and in English. Netflix is also making educational resources, including study guides and Q&As, available for each documentary. The documentaries are free for anyone to stream, unlike the documentaries found on its streaming platform, which requires a monthly subscription.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 18, 2020 8:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

YouTube India starts showing video view count in 'Lakh' and 'Crore'
Entertainment
YouTube India starts showing video view count in 'Lakh' and 'Crore'
Netflix released 10 documentary films and series on YouTube for free

Entertainment

Netflix released 10 documentary films and series on YouTube for free

Apple Music web exits Beta, now available on all web browsers

News

Apple Music web exits Beta, now available on all web browsers

Apple iPhone SE (2020) delivery delayed in US to first week of May

News

Apple iPhone SE (2020) delivery delayed in US to first week of May

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max design renders with details leaked on video

News

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max design renders with details leaked on video

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Apple Music web exits Beta, now available on all web browsers

Apple iPhone SE (2020) delivery delayed in US to first week of May

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max design renders with details leaked on video

Oppo A92s 5G with 120Hz display, dual punch selfie camera launched

Google thanks all coronavirus front line helpers in final Doodle

boAt Lifestyle sets focus on 2021 to avoid impact of pandemic

Aarogya Setu app has major red flags when it comes to security concerns

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison

5 ways to make your Android phone faster

PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7

Related Topics

Related Stories

YouTube India starts showing video view count in 'Lakh' and 'Crore'

Entertainment

YouTube India starts showing video view count in 'Lakh' and 'Crore'
Netflix released 10 documentary films and series on YouTube for free

Entertainment

Netflix released 10 documentary films and series on YouTube for free
Google Wear OS update adds periodic hand-washing reminder

Wearables

Google Wear OS update adds periodic hand-washing reminder
Google thanks all coronavirus front line helpers in final Doodle

News

Google thanks all coronavirus front line helpers in final Doodle
Google blocked 18 million COVID-19 scam emails, malware daily last week

News

Google blocked 18 million COVID-19 scam emails, malware daily last week

हिंदी समाचार

Flipkart ने लॉकडाउन के बीच स्मार्टफोन के लिए ऑर्डर लेने शुरू किए, 20 अप्रैल से शुरू होगी डिलीवरी

Oppo A92s 5G स्मार्टफोन 4 बैक कैमरे और 2 फ्रंट कैमरों के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Redmi Note 9 स्मार्टफोन 6.53 इंच FHD+ डिस्प्ले और 48MP कैमरा के साथ TENAA पर लिस्ट

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 में हो सकती है 4,000mAh बैटरी, जानें डिटेल्स

Tata Sky के इन यूजर्स को मिलेगा क्रेडिट, क्या आप भी है इस लिस्ट में शामिल

Latest Videos

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know
Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?

Features

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?
5 ways to make your Android phone faster

Features

5 ways to make your Android phone faster
Realme 6 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 6 Pro Camera Review

News

Apple Music web exits Beta, now available on all web browsers
News
Apple Music web exits Beta, now available on all web browsers
Apple iPhone SE (2020) delivery delayed in US to first week of May

News

Apple iPhone SE (2020) delivery delayed in US to first week of May
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max design renders with details leaked on video

News

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max design renders with details leaked on video
Oppo A92s 5G with 120Hz display, dual punch selfie camera launched

News

Oppo A92s 5G with 120Hz display, dual punch selfie camera launched
Google thanks all coronavirus front line helpers in final Doodle

News

Google thanks all coronavirus front line helpers in final Doodle