YouTube recently revealed that they are opening a set of Original series for free streaming to its users. It is one of the biggest platforms on earth with a massive collection of videos. Now, amid Coronavirus Outbreak across the globe, YouTube is giving a free subscription to its users for more than a dozen YouTube original series.

YouTube Releases Original Series and Kids show for Free Streaming:

The Original series will be available from 8 April 2020. These shows include Joey Graceffa’s murder-mystery competition show Escape the Night from Season 1-4. Other shows include Step Up: High Water Season 1-2, Impulse Season 1-2, Foursome Season 1-2, and Sherwood.

Earlier, the shows were only available to the subscribers of YouTube Premium account with $11.99 per month in the U.S. But now users can access these shows without any premium account. The company unlocks these shows without ads for a limited period. The decision to unlocking the original series came after the company ran a series of campaigns globally- #StayHome #WithMe. These campaigns were supported by influencers encouraging people to stay in their homes and self-quarantine them during Coronavirus Pandemic.

The YouTube Global head Susanne Daniels said in an interview with Variety:

“With a diverse collection of fan-favorite YouTube originals now available to stream for free, we are continuing to promote safety while offering our users of all ages entertainment across the globe.”

YouTube collaborates with other video streaming platforms making their content available for free amid Coronavirus Lockdown. These platforms include HBO, Sling TV, Amazon Prime Video, AMC Networks, and SiriusXM.