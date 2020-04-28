Video streaming platform YouTube seems to be gearing up to host a virtual film festival. This film festival will ensure that cinema fans can catch the latest movies from the comfort of their homes. Another interesting part to note here is that this film festival will be free across the world. According to a report with details, this event is addressed as “We Are One: A Global Film Festival”. New York-based Tribeca Enterprises is organizing and producing the film festival. The report also shared more details regarding the film festival along with partner film festivals. Let’s check the information regarding the YouTube virtual film festival here. Also Read - YouTube app update brings improved support for the Flex Mode on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

YouTube virtual film festival; dates, partners, and more

As per Variety, Tribeca Enterprises and YouTube in extension have teamed up with 20 top film festivals across the world. These film festivals will offer content for the 10-day long virtual film festival. The "We Are One: A Global Film Festival" will kick off on May 29 and conclude on June 7, 2020. Cinema fans across the world can head to the official YouTube channel to catch the movies. The interesting part about this festival is that it will not come with any ads. Similar to a traditional film festival, this fest will also include feature films, shorts, documentaries, comedy, music, and panel discussions.

YouTube will share the complete schedule of the We Are One virtual film festival "in the coming weeks." Beyond the movies, the festival will also ask the viewers to make donations regarding coronavirus relief. These donations will help the WHO and other local health care organizations in fighting the pandemic. Taking a look at the content partner film festivals, we notice a number of major names. These film festivals also include Cannes, MAMI, New York, Sundance, Toronto, Tokyo, Sydney, Tribeca, Venice, and Sarajevo.

The list of film festivals continues with San Sebastian, Annecy International Animation, Berlin, BFI London, and Guadalajara. We also noticed the International Film Festival and Awards Maco, Jerusalem, Karlovy Vary, Locarno, and Marrakech film festivals. The only notable name missing from the list is SXSW. This is because it has already teamed up with Amazon to stream 39 films, shorts, series, and more. The report also noted that this Virtual Film festival is not meant to replace traditional film festivals.