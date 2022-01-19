comscore YouTube might stop making original content: Here's why
  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • YouTube to step back from making original shows and invest in other areas instead
News

YouTube to step back from making original shows and invest in other areas instead

Entertainment

As per the Twitter post, Susan Daniels, YouTube's global head of originals, will leave the company on March 1. She joined YouTube back in 2015 when the company was focusing on pushing original content on the platform.

youtube-1200

Image: Pixabay

YouTube will reportedly stop producing original content including scripted series educational videos, and music and celebrity programming, reported Bloomberg. The announcement was made by the Chief business officer for YouTube Robert Kyncl on Twitter on Tuesday. As per his tweet, the reasons behind this move are the shift in the focus of the company and the stepping down of  YouTube’s global head of originals. Also Read - IT Ministry suspends 73 Twitter account, 4 YouTube channel for spreading fake news

The company now plans to focus on other initiatives including “Creator Shorts Fund, Black Voices Fund, and Live Shopping programming” and more. Black Voices Fund program was created in 2020. It is committed $100 million to “amplify” Black creators on YouTube. Notably, YouTube will keep the commitments to already contracted shows. Also Read - Centre bans 20 YouTube channels from Pakistan for sharing anti-India content

As per the official statement, “With rapid growth comes new opportunities and now our investments can make a greater impact on even more creators when applied towards other initiatives, like our Creator Shorts Fund, Black Voices Fund, and Live Shopping programming to name a few.” Also Read - Disney and YouTube reach new distribution deal after weekend blackout

The post confirmed that the YouTube Partner Programme that was created in 2016, has over 2 million creators now. The company has paid more than $30 billion to creators, artists and media companies over the last three years.

As per the Twitter post, Susan Daniels, YouTube’s global head of originals, will leave the company on March 1. She joined YouTube back in 2015 when the company was focusing on pushing original content on the platform.

The move comes when the content streaming services market that includes Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, Netflix and Amazon Prime is witnessing fierce competition. Some of the famous YouTube original shows include Tripling,  Scare PewDiePie, Permanent Roommates, Origin, Sideswiped and so on.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 19, 2022 2:06 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

No E3 in 2022. World's largest gaming expo reportedly cancelled due to surge in COVID cases
Gaming
No E3 in 2022. World's largest gaming expo reportedly cancelled due to surge in COVID cases
Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Get up to 40 percent discount on home theatres from Sony, Bose, Harman Kardon, more

Deals

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Get up to 40 percent discount on home theatres from Sony, Bose, Harman Kardon, more

Explained: Why 5G rollout is causing flight cancellations of AirIndia, Emirates

Features

Explained: Why 5G rollout is causing flight cancellations of AirIndia, Emirates

Tesla owner faces risk of being jailed for an accident while driving on autopilot

Electric Vehicle

Tesla owner faces risk of being jailed for an accident while driving on autopilot

YouTube might stop making original content: Here's why

Entertainment

YouTube might stop making original content: Here's why

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

No E3 in 2022. World's largest gaming expo reportedly cancelled due to surge in COVID cases

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Get up to 40 percent discount on home theatres from Sony, Bose, Harman Kardon, more

Tesla owner faces risk of being jailed for an accident while driving on autopilot

Xiaomi launches 11T Pro Hyperphone in India

Looking for best deals on women grooming devices? Here are top deals on Hair stylers, trimmer, hairdryer, more

Explained: Why 5G rollout is causing flight cancellations of Air India, Emirates

Here are our initial thoughts about OnePlus 9RT

Are you also disappointed with smartphone brands like OnePlus, Samsung, more for delaying India launch of their products, here s the reason why

How much does it cost to change your normal car into a legally-driven electric car?

LCD vs LED vs OLED vs QLED: How to choose the right smart TV for your home

Related Topics

Related Stories

YouTube might stop making original content: Here's why

Entertainment

YouTube might stop making original content: Here's why
IT Ministry blocked 73 Twitter account, 4 YouTube channels for spreading fake news

News

IT Ministry blocked 73 Twitter account, 4 YouTube channels for spreading fake news
Centre bans 20 YouTube channels from Pakistan for sharing anti-India content

News

Centre bans 20 YouTube channels from Pakistan for sharing anti-India content
Disney and Google extend agreement to restore popular channels on YouTube

News

Disney and Google extend agreement to restore popular channels on YouTube
YouTube has fixed its service disruption after users complaint of disruption

News

YouTube has fixed its service disruption after users complaint of disruption

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 9 और Realme 9 Pro भारत में जल्द होंगे लॉन्च, कीमत होगी 15000 रुपये से अधिक

तेजी से बढ़ रहे हैं साइबरक्राइम, कंपनियों को करोड़ों का नुकसान पहुंचा रहे रैंसमवेयर

WhatsApp में आने वाला है जबरदस्त फीचर, फोटो और वीडियो को एडिट करने के लिए मिलेंगी 2 नई पेंसिल

भारत सरकार ने शुरू किया Digital Government Mission का काम, अब लोगों को आसानी से मिलेगा सभी सेवाओं का लाभ

Oppo Find X5 Series में मिलेगी OnePlus 10 Pro की तरह 80W फास्ट चार्जिंग, जानें सभी फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Motorola Moto G31: Best buy at Rs 12,999? | 10 Talking Points

Reviews

Motorola Moto G31: Best buy at Rs 12,999? | 10 Talking Points
2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto

News

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto
Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco

News

Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco
OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14

News

OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14

News

No E3 in 2022. World's largest gaming expo reportedly cancelled due to surge in COVID cases
Gaming
No E3 in 2022. World's largest gaming expo reportedly cancelled due to surge in COVID cases
Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Get up to 40 percent discount on home theatres from Sony, Bose, Harman Kardon, more

Deals

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Get up to 40 percent discount on home theatres from Sony, Bose, Harman Kardon, more
Tesla owner faces risk of being jailed for an accident while driving on autopilot

Electric Vehicle

Tesla owner faces risk of being jailed for an accident while driving on autopilot
Xiaomi launches 11T Pro Hyperphone in India

Mobiles

Xiaomi launches 11T Pro Hyperphone in India
Looking for best deals on women grooming devices? Here are top deals on Hair stylers, trimmer, hairdryer, more

Deals

Looking for best deals on women grooming devices? Here are top deals on Hair stylers, trimmer, hairdryer, more

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers