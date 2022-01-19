YouTube will reportedly stop producing original content including scripted series educational videos, and music and celebrity programming, reported Bloomberg. The announcement was made by the Chief business officer for YouTube Robert Kyncl on Twitter on Tuesday. As per his tweet, the reasons behind this move are the shift in the focus of the company and the stepping down of YouTube’s global head of originals. Also Read - IT Ministry suspends 73 Twitter account, 4 YouTube channel for spreading fake news

The company now plans to focus on other initiatives including “Creator Shorts Fund, Black Voices Fund, and Live Shopping programming” and more. Black Voices Fund program was created in 2020. It is committed $100 million to “amplify” Black creators on YouTube. Notably, YouTube will keep the commitments to already contracted shows. Also Read - Centre bans 20 YouTube channels from Pakistan for sharing anti-India content

As per the official statement, “With rapid growth comes new opportunities and now our investments can make a greater impact on even more creators when applied towards other initiatives, like our Creator Shorts Fund, Black Voices Fund, and Live Shopping programming to name a few.” Also Read - Disney and YouTube reach new distribution deal after weekend blackout

An update on YouTube Originals: pic.twitter.com/PixhgZ2yhU — Robert Kyncl (@rkyncl) January 18, 2022

The post confirmed that the YouTube Partner Programme that was created in 2016, has over 2 million creators now. The company has paid more than $30 billion to creators, artists and media companies over the last three years.

As per the Twitter post, Susan Daniels, YouTube’s global head of originals, will leave the company on March 1. She joined YouTube back in 2015 when the company was focusing on pushing original content on the platform.

The move comes when the content streaming services market that includes Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, Netflix and Amazon Prime is witnessing fierce competition. Some of the famous YouTube original shows include Tripling, Scare PewDiePie, Permanent Roommates, Origin, Sideswiped and so on.