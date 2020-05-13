ZEE5 brings over 1.25 lakh hours of content to Samsung smartphones

ZEE5 on Wednesday announced its partnership with Samsung ‘My Galaxy’, the all-in-one entertainment app for Samsung smartphone users. The partnership will bring easy access to ZEE5’s vast content library available across 12 languages and genres. The digital content partnership will offer a seamless OTT experience to Samsung smartphone users, notes company. Also Read - Airtel and ZEE5 strategic collaboration offering free ZEE5 premium content for limited time

The ZEE5 and Samsung partnership will offer ZEE5 content from within the ‘My Galaxy’ app without installing the ZEE5 app separately. Samsung smartphone users can simply register and start consuming ZEE5 content from within the Samsung ‘My Galaxy’ App. They can also subscribe to ZEE5 to stream premium content. Consumers get access to over 1.25 lac hours of great content in 12 languages across original shows, movies, Live TV channels, and catch-up TV. Also Read - ZEE5 new channel sees 178 percent increase in consumption during COVID-19 lockdown

“With a wide range of entertaining content, ZEE5 with over 100+ originals across genres and languages, is India’s Entertainment Super App and largest original content producer. We are extremely delighted to have partnered with Samsung for their flagship ‘My Galaxy’ offering and we are confident that this synergy between the two iconic brands will further augment the entertainment quotient delivered for the audiences across Samsung devices anytime, anywhere,” said Manpreet Bumrah, Vice President – Business Development & Commercial Head, ZEE5 India. Also Read - Zee5, Netflix, Hotstar और Amazon Prime Video : किसका प्लान है आपके लिए बेहतर

“Keeping in mind the evolving entertainment needs of Indian consumers, Samsung is delighted to bring exciting content from ZEE5’s bouquet of original shows, movies, Live TV channels, and catch-up TV on its ‘My Galaxy’ App. We are confident that this content will resonate well with our consumers and keep them entertained on their Samsung smartphones,” said Pramod Mundra, Senior Director – Content & Services at Samsung India.