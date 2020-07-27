comscore Zee5 launches new entry-level plan for Rs 365 a year | BGR India
Zee5 launches new entry-level 'Zee5 Club' plan for Rs 365 per year

Check out all that is new with the latest Zee5 Club plan that will cost users Rs 365 annualy and bring access to a lot of TV and on-demand content.

  • Published: July 27, 2020 11:36 AM IST
OTT streaming platform Zee5 by the Essel Group has introduced a new budget-oriented plan for users called Zee5 Club. The new plan will offer a number of Zee5 features and streaming options along with TV streaming to people who find the standard all-access subscription plan too expensive. Also Read - Netflix now allows some users to 'Pause' their Membership for up to 10 months

Zee5 Club: What do you get?

The new Zee5 Club plan will cost Rs 365, effectively charging users Re 1 per day for its services. The subscription will bring in access to TV shows before telecast time along with other benefits. These include select original Zee5 and Alt Balaji shows, over 90 live TV channels, and more than 1,000 popular and classic movies. Zee5 Club will also include content from the new Zindagi brand. Also Read - Tata Sky Binge+ adds Zee5 to its list of supported OTT platforms

Zee5 has promised a lot of Kids entertainment in the new plan along with a lot of women-centric content. The new plan also features no intrusive video ads. Also Read - BGR Talks: ZEE5 CEO Tarun Katial speaks of managing an OTT platform in the times of Covid-19

“The positioning (of this plan) is large that it’s an alternative to the traditional cable television. So, the kind of content that’s going to be there will be relevant to that audience, for example, you would have TV-like shows,” said Rahul Maroli, Senior Vice President and Head of SVOD at Zee5 India.

This means that the content users will be getting access through via the new Rs 365 plan will be limited to ‘family-friendly’ themes like soap drama, romance, and light comedy. Meanwhile more mature content for older audiences will be a part of Zee5’s all-access plan.

Netflix Mobile+ Plan at Rs 349 in India: All you need to know

Netflix Mobile+ Plan at Rs 349 in India: All you need to know

This will be Zee5’s second subscription plan package in the country apart from the existing complete Zee5 pack that is available for either Rs 99 per month or Rs 999 per year. Comparing this to other prices of competitors, and you have the Hotstar’s Rs 299 per month while there is an Amazon Prime Video subscription which you can get for Rs 129 per month. Netflix offers a monthly plan for Rs 199 per month. Standard plans are available at Rs 499 per year.

  • Published Date: July 27, 2020 11:36 AM IST

