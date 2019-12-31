3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

Technology is evolving at a dynamic pace and smartphones and wearables are no stranger to this disruption. In the wearable industry, wellness and fitness, health tracking and monitoring, and basic home diagnosis are driving the trend. In its Global Industry Vision report, Huawei identified certain specific technology mega trends in the wearable and mobile industry. These are likely to bring about paradigm shifts in the way we live, work and play. 2020 is expected to be prominent year with new technology coming in. Let’s take a look at three big trends that will define the mobile industry in 2020.

Camera

Cameras have become an integral part of smartphones today. While several ground-breaking innovations have already permeated the tech vertical, many are waiting to happen. Several new futuristic camera technologies are on the anvil. With the growing significance of camera performance to smartphone makers and users, manufacturers are leaving no stones unturned to add niche features to improve image quality. Multiple cameras on today’s smartphones have made an array of new features possible — zoom, better HDR, portrait modes, 3D, and low-light photography. Furthermore, smartphone companies are now coming up with dedicated lens sensors, which are specialized and compact.

Camera phones of the yesteryear could barely deliver clear discernible images. They would feature resolutions between 0.11 and 0.35 megapixels. But some of today’s smartphones can capture celestial bodies, finding their rightful place in astrophotography. Moving forward, we expect to see innovative advancements in cameras setups, resolutions up to 100 megapixels, shooting in multiple formats, low-light photography, super-fast autofocus, and optical image stabilization, among others. In fact, many professional photographers today are ditching their traditional cameras and picking up their smartphones to shoot breath-taking photos and videos. Similarly, audio quality on smartphones is also coming off age.

Battery

Batteries are also getting more advanced by the day, replete with path defining innovations. Today’s flagship phones have all the features, but only having specifications is not enough. And phone makers have realized this reality. As a corollary, they are building technologies such as fast charging, reverse charging, reverse wireless charging

In today’s fast paced modern lifestyle, people require phones with a good battery life and manufacturers are incorporating the requisite hardware to support this demand. Larger and more powerful batteries also require energy efficient cooling systems and phone makers are building the requisite battery cooling systems to address the demand.

5G

With 5G coming in, IoT and connected ecosystems will proliferate further. India’s install base of connected units is likely to grow at a rate much faster than major parts of the world. IoT units in India will see a rapid growth of 32X to reach 1.9 billion units by 2020. Aligned with such advancements in the wearable market, Huawei Consumer Business Group, India, recently announced the launch of Kirin A1. It is the world’s first and only chipset exclusively created for wearables.

Also, with 5G, emerging technologies such as AI, AR, and VR are all set to make faster inroads. As per COAI, 5G’s collective impact on India’s economy is estimated to touch a whopping $1 trillion by 2035. The Global Industry Vision report predicts that 58 percent of the world’s population will have access to 5G and 5G powered technologies. IoT and connected devices will proliferate further in 2020, once 5G becomes mainstream. Minimalist, multi-functional, platform agnostic and interactive smartphones will be our reality in the future.

The article is written by Tornado Pan, Country Manager, Consumer Business Group, Huawei India