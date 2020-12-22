comscore 4 WhatsApp features we expect to see in 2021 | BGR India
News

4 WhatsApp features we expect to see in 2021

Features

WhatsApp has introduced several new features in 2020 and the same is expected from the messaging platform in 2021. Some features we are waiting for.

WhatsApp features

Besides Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and other platforms, WhatsApp has also played an integral role in our lives this year amid the pandemic. The Facebook owned messaging platform has helped users connect with their families and friends even during the lockdown period when people could barely meet one another. Also Read - Here's how you can keep your WhatsApp account safe from social hacking

In 2020, we have witnessed WhatsApp introduce several new and useful features. Starting from extending participants for group video and voice calls to limiting the circulation of misinformation on the platform, WhatsApp has launched several new features over the year. The messaging platform has also enhanced the existing features, added new stickers, and more to allow users to use the platform seamlessly. The year to come is going to be no different for WhatsApp. In other words, in 2021 as well, WhatsApp will launch new features for users across the globe. Also Read - WhatsApp for iOS gets paste multiple items feature: Here's how to use

Today, we will discuss five such features that WhatsApp is expected to bring in the first half of next year. Also Read - Audio/video calling coming to Whatsapp Web next year: Facebook

Multi device support

To start with, we expect to see the long time rumoured multi device support feature launch next year. In my opinion, WhatsApp should have introduced this feature this year itself. With this feature, users will be able to use their WhatsApp account on more than one device at a time. This is going to help a lot in a work from home scenario where we use more than one device to work.

Voice and video calls on WhatsApp web

Another awaiting feature that we expect WhatsApp to announce next year is video and voice calls for WhatsApp Web. This is going to help users a lot to have calls with friends and family members using their laptop or work device. Currently, for calls one needs to switch to their mobile phone. In 2020, WhatsApp extended the participants limit for both group video as well as voice calls on app.

Ability to select and paste multiple images/videos on WhatsApp

A recent report coming from WABetaInfo suggests that WhatsApp could very soon introduce the Paste Multiple items feature for iPhone users. And then the feature could roll out for Android users out there. The feature will basically allow users to paste multiple images and videos in WhatsApp. It will let users select multiple images from the Photos gallery, then tap on “Export” followed by the “Copy” option. Users will then need to paste the content in the chat box.

Improvements to stickers

WhatsApp has introduced new updates to stickers almost every few months this year. The upcoming year is also going to be the same. In other words, WhatsApp will bring new interesting updates and enhancements to stickers. The updates to stickers should first come to iPhone users, followed by Android.

Well, these are just a few features that we expect WhatsApp to introduce for users next year. There should be more coming up in the days to come with the aim to enhance the overall user experience on the platform.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 22, 2020 7:11 PM IST

Best Sellers