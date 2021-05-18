India is currently facing a much stronger second wave of COVID-19. During this wave a lot of people are on the lookout for vaccine information, hospital beds, oxygen concentrators and more. To look for these resources, people are making use of social media platforms and resource finder apps to help them during this pandemic. Here we will be taking a look at the top five apps that you can download on your smartphone to help you locate any required resources. Also Read - CoWIN to be made available in Hindi and 14 regional languages: Here are the details

Twitter

People are uing Twitter to amplify the needs for resources, thus helping the needy find resources as soon as possible. Apart from this, Twitter is also providing people with state specific updates. It has also taken up initiatives to curb fake news regarding the pandemic and is trying to ensure that people are provided with accurate information.

CoWIN

CoWIN is the platform released by the Indian government for people to register for vaccine slots to get inoculated against the COVID-19 virus. The app helps users register for a vaccination slot, keeps track of the vaccination schedule and also keeps hold of the users vaccination certificates.

Aarogya Setu

Aarogya Setu is a contact tracing app that lets you self assess for symptoms, trace contacts and see if you are safe and warn people of nearby infected zones. The app also helps provide you with up to date information regarding the pandemic, the vaccine and guidelines for staying safe. The app also has other features like a button to share information with the government, a quick dial button for COVID-19 helpline and more.

Paytm

If you have tried booking a vaccine inoculation slot in recent times, you would know how difficult it is to get a slot as all of them are already full. New slots are released from time to time, but you need to be online to track them. Making this easy, Paytm has developed a tool that pings the CoWIN portal at regular intervals and notifies you if a slot in your area is available. To know how to operate this tool, you can click here.

Public App

The Public app is being used by politicians, government authorities, healthcare professionals and more to spread verified information around COVID-care centers and hospitals, vaccination, medical supplies, lockdown rules, availability of essential goods and more.