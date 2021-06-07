comscore 5 best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India in June 2021: Redmi Note 10S, Realme 8, Poco X3
5 best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India in June 2021: Redmi Note 10S, Realme 8, Poco X3

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India: There are several smartphones that offer great value for a price tag of under Rs 15,000 in India right now. Check the list of top 5 smartphones you can buy under Rs 15,000 in India in June 2021.

Redmi Note 10S

Most smartphone manufacturers such as Redmi, Realme. Motorola, Samsung, among others these days tend to bring smartphones that offer more value for a pocket friendly price tag. There are several smartphones priced under Rs 15,000 tag that offer great value for the money. From Redmi Note 10S to Realme 8 to Poco X3, among others, here is a list of top 5 smartphones you can buy in India in June 2020. Note: Some of them a few months old, but still makes sense to buy right now. Check out the list here. Also Read - Flipkart Poco Days Sale June 2021: Get Up to 27 percent discount on Poco X3 Pro, Poco M3, and more

Redmi Note 10S: Price in India

This recently launched Redmi smartphone is among the best phones you can buy under the price tag of Rs 15,000 in India right now. The Redmi Note 10S comes in two variants including 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 14,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively. Some of the key specifications of the Redmi Note 10S include a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, 64-megapixel quad rear cameras coupled with 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, 2-megapixel macro + depth, 13-megapixel front camera, and much more. The latest Redmi smartphone comes in several funky colour options including deep sea, frost white and shadow black. Also Read - Redmi Note 10S review: Decent for the price, but was this really needed?

Realme 8: Price in India

Launched a few months ago, the Realme 8 is one of the best smartphones to buy in India under Rs 15,000 price bracket. The Realme 8 smartphone comes in three variants including 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 14,499, Rs 15,499 and 16,499 (these are offer price), respectively. Originally, the Realme 8 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage models are priced at Rs 14,999, Rs 15,499 and Rs 16,499, respectively. Some of the top features of the Realme 8 include MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, 64-megapixel quad rear cameras, a 5000mAh battery with fast charging support, and much more.

Realme 8

Poco X3: Price in India

Poco X3 is one of the best smartphones to buy in India under the price of Rs 15,000. The smartphone starts at a price of Rs 14,499 for the base model that comes packed with 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There are several other models including 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 16,999 and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 18,999. Some of the key specifications of the Poco X3 includes a 6.67-inch full HD+ display, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, 64-megapixel quad rear cameras, a 6000mAh battery with fast charging support, Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, and more.

Moto G40 Fusion: Price in India

If you are looking to buy a smartphone under Rs 15,000, then the Moto G40 Fusion is one of the best deals to consider in India right now. The smartphone starts at a price of Rs 14,499 for the base with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The top-end model of the Motorola smartphone includes 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage at a price of Rs 16,499. Some of the key features of the Moto G40 Fusion includes 6.78-inch display, 64-megapixel triple rear camera system (64MP + 8MP + 2MP), 16-megapixel selfie shooter, 120hz refresh rate, 6000mAh battery and much more.

Moto-G40-Fusion-2

Realme 8 5G: Price in India

Another Realme smartphone in the list. The recently launched Realme 8 5G is one of the best smartphones you can get under the price tag of Rs 15,000 in India. The Realme 8 5G comes in three variants including 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 13,999, Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999. Interestingly, the Realme 8 5G is also one of the cheapest smartphones available in the country right now. Some of the key specifications of the Realme 8 5G include MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 48-megapixel triple rear cameras, 5000mAh battery with fast charging support, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and more.

  Published Date: June 7, 2021 5:16 PM IST

Best Sellers