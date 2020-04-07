5 best WhatsApp features you should be aware of in 2020

WhatsApp is soon expected to introduce a host of useful features for Android and iOS users. The messaging company is even helping the Indian government to offer users credible information on Coronavirus, or COVID-19. WhatsApp is one of the best apps when it comes to connecting friends and family on a quick basis, especially during the coronavirus lockdown across the country. The messaging company says that due to nationwide lockdown, users are relying on WhatsApp more than ever to communicate. Apart from the video calling feature, there are a few more features that we believe are some of the best features WhatsApp has introduced. Check out the five best WhatsApp features that you should be aware of in the year 2020.

Top WhatsApp features you should be aware of in 2020

WhatsApp Dark mode: Web and mobile

The Dark mode was recently rolled out to both Android and iOS apps of WhatsApp. This feature will ensure people experience less strain on their eyes in low-lit environments. The Dark mode feature is a big relief for some, and this option can be found in the app’s settings section. There you just need to tap on the Chats option, and then Theme. You will be greeted with three options, including System default, Light and Dark. While Facebook has already released the dark mode for its desktop version, WhatsApp is also soon expected to do the same. WhatsApp’s dark mode version of the web was spotted in action in February 2020.

Watch: How to get dark mode on WhatsApp

Delete messages

Users can delete a WhatsApp message by simply opening a person’s chat, and press and hold the message they want to delete. There you will notice a dustbin icon on the top side of the chat window. You need to tap on that icon to delete a particular message. If the recipient of the message does not receive the delete request for the message in 13 hours, 8 minutes, and 16 seconds then the message will not be deleted. To simplify, if you have sent a message to your friend and then you want to delete the message, it will not be deleted if you don’t send the delete request in the above mentioned time.

Save data and storage space

WhatsApp has provided an option to save you mobile data. The company is aware of the fact that a user receives a lot of photos or videos in a group chat or separately. So you can save your mobile data in WhatsApp and still get notifications and messages. For this, you just need to disable the app’s ability to download media using the mobile data. For this, just head over to Settings > Data and storage usage > When using mobile data. Here you can tick or untick the downloading of photos, audio, videos, and documents via mobile data. The same is also the case with the Wi-Fi option.

Share location on a real-time basis

This WhatsApp feature is truly useful. To access it, you just need to simply tap on the attach button located next to the text bar on your chats. Under “Location” there will be a new option to ‘Share Live Location’. Selecting this will allow your friends and family to track you in real-time on a map. You can choose to set the duration for how long your location can be tracked on the map. Live Location is enabled for both single and group chats. In a group chat, more than one person can send their location at the same time. Once your Live Location is sent you can simply tap on “Stop Sharing”, which will be available just below your map card.

Find out how long you’ve been ignored on WhatsApp

There is a very simple way to find out when your message was actually read and how long you’ve been ignored by a specific user on WhatsApp. You just need to open any chat on the app, and press and hold your specific message. Then you will have to tap on the “i” icon (Message Info), which you will find at the top of the chat window. Once you tap on that icon, you will be able to check when your message was read by the person. WhatsApp also shows you when your message was delivered. Further, in a WhatsApp group, especially the ones with many members, it sometimes is difficult to keep a track of who all have read your message. So, this trick will help you find who has read your message.