5 truly wireless earphones to get if you are serious about music

Looking to switch from wired earphones to good wireless ones? Here are our picks of the top five truly wireless earphones that you can get right now.

Smartphones are the one gadget that most of us carry daily to keep in touch with the world and stay entertained. But with the advancement in time, we are getting to see the 3.5mm headphone jack vanish, which is also the reason people are having to carry a pair of truly wireless earphones along with them, be it necessity or choice. If you are one such cord cutter that is looking to make a switch from wired to wireless, here’s a look at the top five truly wireless earphones that you can get right now. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Samvad app release soon, Realme Narzo 30 series India launch date and more

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple was the company to popularise the removal of the 3.5mm headphone jack from smartphones, starting with its iPhone 7. Soon after that, the company launched its AirPods, which have arguably become one of the best selling pair of truly wireless earphones globally. AirPods Pro take that to the next level, with better sound quality, an in-ear design and support for active noise cancellation. They do have a bit odd form factor and a hefty price tag of Rs 24,900, which you will need to keep in mind before going to purchase them. Also Read - Top 5 tips to help you replace your chunky laptop with a lightweight Apple iPad

Apple AirPods Pro was launched in 2019.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 are a pair, I would categorise for audiophiles who are serious about their music. Just like the AirPods Pro, they also hold a big price tag, coming in at Rs 24,990. If you are one such person, but do not have as much money to splurge, you can also take a look at the original Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless earbuds, currently available at Rs 8,990 on Amazon. Also Read - Apple iOS 14.5 beta out now: New emojis, shortcut actions and more

These earphones are so perfectly tuned, which once you hear, you will not like any other pair of earphones as much. The sound is well balanced, with great tuning and a uniquely full soundstage. All of this together, make you feel isolated from the world and with the artist who is personally performing for you.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 retains the good audio experience of its predecessor and pairs it with ANC.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

Priced at Rs 26,900, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are the most expensive pair of earphones on this list. If I had to rate, these would rank just below the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2, in terms of sound quality and overall performance. Moreover, these have the best noise cancellation that I have tested on truly wireless earphones to date. These perform consistent with all genres of music and provide consistent highs, great mids and calm but powerful lows. Due to which they provide well-balanced sound and are a great option for all.

Priced at Rs 26,900, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are the most expensive pair of earphones on this list.

LG Tone Free FN7

LG Tone Free FN7 priced at Rs 18,990, apart from bringing a great sound experience also bring to users a method for killing off bacteria when not in use. The overall soundstage of the buds is great with a good surround experience. The sound is balanced, with the earbuds able to easily manage, highs, mids and lows. The bass is a bit low than what I like, but that is a good thing considering that these earphones will not give you a headache while using for longer durations. The noise cancellation is also on point, with the external sound being completely and accurately cancelled out. Moreover, the case for the buds comes with an integrated UV light to sanitise the earbuds when they are placed back inside of the case after use.

LG Tone Free FN7 priced at Rs 18,990, apart from bringing a great sound experience also bring to users a method for killing off bacteria.

Jabra Elite 85t

For people looking to spend a bit less, the Jabra Elite 85t are a good option, priced at Rs 17,999. They might lack the high-quality, balanced sound provided by the Momentum True Wireless 2, but when not in comparison, they are a very good pair of earphones, worth every penny that you spent on them. The earphones offer a wide and well-balanced soundstage and deep bass. The active noise cancellation is also good for when you want to separate yourself from the world and or are trying to make phone calls using them.

Jabra Elite 85t are a good option, priced at Rs 17,999.

  Published Date: February 19, 2021 8:03 AM IST
  Updated Date: February 19, 2021 8:04 AM IST

Best Sellers