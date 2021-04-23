WhatsApp keeps launching new features for its users every now and then. Last year, the Facebook owned messaging platform released several new features and it will follow the same for this year as well. WhatsApp has already introduced several new features for users this year and many more are in the pipeline, as per rumours. Today, let’s check out 5 important WhatsApp upcoming features that you, Android users, will get in the days to come. Take a look. Also Read - WhatsApp rolls out playback speeds for voice messages for beta users on Android

Multi-device support feature

WhatsApp is working on this upcoming feature for a long time and it now seems like the most-awaited multi-device support feature will release sooner than expected. Rumorus suggest that the multi-device support is in the final stage of development and should be released sooner than expected. The feature, as the name suggests, will allow users to login to WhatsApp account on more than one device at a time.

WhatsApp disappearing images feature

WhatsApp has already released disappearing messages feature for individual chat. Now, rumours suggest that the messaging platform is working to soon bring disappearing images feature. In fact, some reports also suggest that the disappearing messages feature will be expanded to groups in the days to come.

WhatsApp logout feature

Rumours suggest that the messaging platform is working on bringing a logout option for users, finally. As the name suggests, the logout option will let users to logout WhatsApp accounts from their devices. The option will work similar to Facebook and Instagram’s logout feature. The feature was recently spotted on the new beta version of WhatsApp on both iOS and Android.

Instagram Reels on WhatsApp feature

Facebook has been working hard to integrate all its app. The social media giant is working on a feature that will allow WhatsApp users to view Instagram Reels on the platform. The Instagram Reels on WhatsApp feature is being currently tested and is expected to release later this year. WhatsApp is yet to reveal details related to the feature.

Read later WhatsApp feature

‘Read later’ is an improved version of the existing Archived Chats feature on WhatsApp. Basically, when a chat is moved to read later, WhatsApp won’t be able to send notifications for that particular chat. It is more like the “vacation mode” that the messaging platform was said to be testing last year.