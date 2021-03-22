comscore whatsapp upcoming features in 2021: Instagram reels on whatsapp, New audio message, Multi-device support and more
5 WhatsApp upcoming features to launch in 2021: Audio message playback speed, muti-device support, and more

WhatsApp is set to launch several new features for users globally. Here are the top five WhatsApp features that will release this year. Take a look.

WhatsApp has launched several new features this year including video and voice calls support for Desktop app. The Facebook owned messaging platform is reportedly working on several new features to release by later this year. WhatsApp is used by millions of users in the world and with the upcoming features releasing soon the aim is to enhance the overall user experience. Also Read - WhatsApp, Instagram were down globally including India for 45 minutes [Issue fixed]

Here’s are top five WhatsApp features that are expected to be available for Android and iOS users soon. Also Read - WhatsApp asked by the Indian government to review its proposed privacy policy changes: Report

New audio message feature

After bringing a host of video related features, WhatsApp is said to be working on a new audio message feature wherein users will get the ability to control the speed at which the message plays. As per a report coming from WABetaInfo, this feature will bring the ability to play audio files in 1.5X or 2X speeds. Currently, the standard speed for audio messages is set at 1X. Also Read - Here's how to make, send custom WhatsApp Stickers with these easy steps

Instagram Reels on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is working on adding Instagram Reels support to the platform. As reported by WABetaInfo previously, the Facebook owned messaging platform will soon add a section wherein users will be able to watch Instagram Reels on the platform. This could be a part of Facebook’s integration plan with WhatsApp and Instagram. The messaging platform hasn’t revealed anything related to the coming on this feature.

Multi-device support

WhatsApp is working on multi-device support for a long time now. The messaging platform is expected to officially release the multi-device support option for Android as well as iOS users in the months to come. This feature will allow a WhatsApp user to use their account on more than one device at a time. Currently, users get the ability to use their account only on one device at a time.

Group calls on WhatsApp Desktop app

WhatsApp recently launched the voice and video calling support for WhatsApp Desktop app. The feature is rolling out for everyone across the globe in a phased manner. The messaging platform has confirmed that it will soon bring support for Group video and voice calls to WhatsApp Desktop app. The release timeline of this feature hasn’t been revealed yet. It’s only the WhatsApp app that supports video and voice call support for now. This feature is reportedly soon coming to WhatsApp Web as well, but there is no confirmation on the same yet.

24-hours disappearing messages

WhatsApp recently launched the 7 days disappearing messaging support for Android and iOS users. The messaging platform is soon expected to release a 24-hours disappearing messages feature for users globally. This will work similar to Stories that vanish after 24 hours. WhatsApp is yet to reveal official details about the upcoming 24-hours disappearing messages feature.

  Published Date: March 22, 2021 11:58 AM IST
  Updated Date: March 22, 2021 11:59 AM IST

