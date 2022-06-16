5G in India: Here's how 5G technology will change the world around you

The Union Cabinet has approved the auction of airwaves capable of offering fifth generation, or 5G, telecom services, including ultra high-speed Internet, and gave its nod for setting up of captive 5G networks by big tech firms. The government said the 5G services to be rolled out soon would be about 10 times faster than the current offering under 4G.’ Once completely rolled out, 5G will help unlock the next level of economic growth for the country. The growing momentum in 5G innovation is based on its potential to serve diverse use cases through performance, edge computing, network slicing, and inherent security. Also Read - 5G auction to take place on July 26: Here’s what we know about 5G deployment in India

As per Ericsson’s report – 5G for business: a 2030 market compass study – the projected value of the 5G-enabled digitalisation revenues for service providers in India will be approximately USD 17 billion by 2030. 5G will not only enable the operators to manage the growing data needs of consumers more efficiently but also help open new revenue streams for them. Also Read - Govt approves 5G spectrum auction: 5G internet to roll out soon in India

“For consumers, 5G will enable a smarter and more connected world. In the early stages of 5G, we will see use cases like improved mobile broadband (eMBB) and fixed wireless access (FWA). These will help in addressing the issue of low fixed broadband penetration in India and improve consumers’ data experience while on the go. 5G will also assist communications service providers in more effectively meeting consumers’ growing data needs, resulting in a better overall consumer experience. According to an Ericsson study, the transition to 5G will result in a cost per gigabyte that is 10 times lower than current 4G,” Nitin Bansal, Managing Director, India Head-Networks, Market Area South-East Asia, Oceania and India at Ericsson told BGR.in. Also Read - Indian govt to roll out indigenous 5G tech by August 2022: Devusinh Chauhan

5G will allow consumers to view 4K video on their smartphones, use AR/VR, mobile gaming apps, and a variety of other immersive activities and new applications. 5G promises advantages that will touch every aspect of human experience from security to entertainment and beyond.

“With the advent of 5G, the user experience will transform in data download rates, up to three times greater spectrum efficiency, and super low latency, and next-generation technologies will become omnipresent. OPPO is ready and equipped to provide its users a seamless, supercomputing experience with industry partnerships, research, and most number of 5G devices,” Tasleem Arif, VP and R&D Head, OPPO India, noted.

There is already high interest amongst Indian consumers for 5G and they are willing to pay a premium for the capabilities it brings. According to a Consumer Lab study, at least 40 million smartphone users in India are expected to take up 5G in the first year of it becoming available. In fact, they are also willing to pay 50 percent more for 5G plans that include bundled digital services, compared to just 10 percent more for 5G connectivity.

5G will represent around 39 percent of mobile subscriptions in India at the end of 2027, estimated at about 500 million subscriptions as per the Ericsson Mobility Report.

“5G will be a force multiplier for realizing India’s vision as well as plans to become a USD $1Tn digital economy by 2025. With a strong base of 5G-capable devices already in place, and the upcoming 5G auctions, India is stepping closer to accomplishing a 5G-led future. 5G is key, both from a digital connectivity perspective, as well as to give a strong momentum to the Government of India’s initiatives in embracing, steering and leveraging emerging technologies for greater societal good,” said Prabhu Ram, Head – Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR.

The last date to submit applications is July 8 and the list of applicants will be made public on July 12. The mock auctions will happen on July 22 and July 23. The DoT will also be conducting a pre-bid conference and the Venue and Date/time of the conference will be notified on DoT website separately.

A total of 72097.85 MHz of spectrum with a validity period of 20 years will be put to auction to be held by the end of July, 2022. The auction will be held for spectrum in various Low (600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz), Mid (3300 MHz) and High (26 GHz) frequency bands.

It is expected that the Mid and High band spectrum will be utilised by Telecom Service Providers to roll-out of 5G technology-based services capable of providing speed and capacities which would be about 10 times higher than what is possible through the current 4G services.

“There are certainly some positives that have come out of the latest development on spectrum auction process. The govt. decision on scrapping of mandatory requirement of upfront payment, spectrum payment can be made in 20 equal annual instalments and option of surrendering the spectrum after 10 years are steps taken in the right direction. This will be beneficial in easing out cashflow requirements considering the stressed financial health of the telecom sector in India. Plus, some of these decisions appear to be taken from a long-term perspective by making it more viable for the operators to prepare for upcoming technologies without having the financial burden/liabilities from the older technologies,” Tarun Pathak, Research Director, Counterpoint Research, mentioned.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Communications, the 4G ecosystem created in the country is now leading to 5G indigenous development. The govt claims that the 5G test bed setup in the eight top technology institutes of India is speeding up the launch of domestic 5G technology in India.

Additionally, the PLI (Production-Linked Incentives) schemes for mobile handsets, telecom equipments and the launch of the India Semiconductor Mission is expected to help build a strong ecosystem for the launch of 5G services in India.

“For India to become the world’s 1st digital superpower, 5G will play a pivotal role. It’s delay in commercial launch has been significantly keeping us away from leveraging the impact it can create. The participation of non-telcos in 5G ecosystem will drive innovation and use case development for a connected and smart living,” Faisal Kawoosa, chief analyst and founder of market research firm techARC concluded.