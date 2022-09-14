5G is coming to India. This is how to prepare for it.

In a few weeks from today, it is possible that you start seeing the 5G icon in your smartphone’s status bar. After the spectrum concluded successfully in July, telecom operators in India set out to fast-track the process of 5G deployment. While Jio and Airtel will kick off 5G services as early as October, Vi might take some time, but in any case, metro cities will be the first to get them. So, while companies are making sure they offer the best 5G services, customers also have certain things to do to be able to experience 5G. There are a lot of questions pertaining to 5G that customers want answers to. Also Read - 5G launch in India: Here are major announcements by Jio and Airtel

When will 5G become available? How will I get it? Do I need a new phone? Which phone should I get? Do I need a new SIM card? People have endless questions right now, but some of them are important. BGR India talked to major smartphone companies, telecom companies, and industry research firms to understand what a customer needs to do. Think of it like a manual on how to prepare for the 5G rollout in India. From the criteria to choosing your next smartphone to download speeds, we managed to get answers. Also Read - Reliance AGM 2022: Jio 5G is coming to Indian metro cities on Diwali, pan-India rollout by 2023

Do I need 5G?

If you keep the concept of lifestyle upgrade aside, the answer to this question lies in what you want from your internet connection. Fast internet will do things such as stream high-quality videos without buffering, play high-graphics games with the lowest latency, and use several devices without having to worry about a slowdown in your connection speed. It will understandably be tempting to get a 5G connection maybe because of curiosity or because of peer pressure. However, you have to decide whether you need it or not. Also Read - 5G will be available in these Indian cities first, check full list here

“5G will provide the bandwidth and latency to enjoy uninterrupted access to services such as high-definition video streaming, mobile gaming, and video calling on the go. Our consumer survey of Indian smartphone users showed that 42 percent believed faster network speeds would most improve their mobile service, followed by a more reliable connection and better indoor coverage. The spectrum that Indian operators acquired at auction, across the prize C-band and also sub-1GHz will offer a blend of high capacity and coverage. In terms of top-line speeds, our analysis of other 5G markets shows that 5G speeds are between 7-10 times higher than 4G,” Mark Giles, Lead Industry Analyst at Ookla, told BGR India.

And if you are willing to upgrade, make sure you look for incentives to do so — much likereasons4G was introduced in India. One of the reasons behind the aggressive pricing of tariffs is the competition, but it has reduced since then. The market dynamics have also changed. Both these factors, combined with the demand for 5G, will affect the incentivisation of 5G services.

“When Reliance Jio launched in 2016, it offered free voice and data on its new 4G network for almost 6 months, in a bid to disrupt the market and gain share. A lot has changed since then, with prices stabilizing and consolidation reducing the number of competitors. As Indian operators look to establish early 5G leads, we’d expect to see attractive 5G upgrade offers hit the market. Jio has even confirmed that it is working on a 5G smartphone, which will likely push the boundary in terms of affordable 5G devices, helping to spur adoption,” Giles added.

Is my phone 5G ready?

There is a simple way to check if your phone supports 5G or not. While chances are that it will, considering the first 5G phone landed in India back in 2019, you can always go to your phone’s network settings and look for supported networks or preferred network type for your SIM card. If it says 5G anywhere, your phone supports 5G. A majority of Android phones, as well as the latest iPhones, support 5G, and their market distribution is favourable for the rollout.

According to Ookla, Indians are testing the speed of their mobile internet connection using a 5G phone. “we already see many Indian users running the Speedtest app using 5G-capable devices, indicating that for a significant proportion of users, a 5G upgrade could be as simple as purchasing a new mobile plan, and avoiding a costly handset upgrade,” Giles added. 5G is a staple feature of not only flagship devices but also mid-tier devices today.

But if you do not see 5G mentioned anywhere in your phone’s mobile data network settings, your phone is not 5G supported, in which case you should go shopping.

Do I need a 5G phone?

5G will be available across different Indian cities and towns by next year, but right now, only the metro cities will get the coverage. If you live in New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, or Chennai, you should buy a 5G phone if you want to experience faster internet speeds. Other cities, such as Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, and Gurugram will get 5G connectivity sometime later. So, if you live in one of these cities, buying a 5G phone makes sense. But if you live in a location that is not a part of the immediate roadmap, you can hold off until the announcement.

“While 5G’s launch is imminent according to prime minister Narendra Modi, it will take operators time to expand the coverage of their 5G networks. The DoT has outlined a list of thirteen cities where 5G will launch first. Expect coverage in large cities first, as operators work down the list of targets based on anticipated return on investment. Jio already claims to have completed 5G coverage planning in the top 100 Indian cities, while Airtel has ambitious plans to cover all towns and cities, including rural areas, by 2024,” Ookla’s Giles added.

The bottom line is that do not jump on the bandwagon without a thorough decision.

What are my options?

Brands such as Xiaomi, POCO, Realme, and Samsung are leading the 5G smartphone market across price ranges. With strategic tie-ups with 5G chipset makers, MediaTek and Qualcomm, OEMs have been able to offer 5G smartphones in India for as low as Rs 15,000. And while that is promising for quick adoption of 5G services, brands such as Realme have promised to launch 5G phones for under Rs 10,000.

“We are working closely with leading chipset makers to bring powerful 5G processors to young users. 5G being yet another disruption in the communications industry, realme has been on top of 5G. Our aim this year is to democratize 5G technology further so that the masses can experience the technology,” Madhav Sheth, Realme India CEO, Realme International President, and Realme Vice President, told BGR India. Realme’s most inexpensive 5G phone costs under Rs 15,000.

Going neck and neck with Realme is POCO, which, in a short period, has created a separate fanbase for itself. But instead of prioritising just 5G connectivity, POCO is taking a holistic approach toward the demand for 5G phones. “In bringing a 5G device, an additional cost entails. Especially in the INR 13-15K price segment, we often see some trade-offs with respect to display, camera, or fast charging amongst others, in order to justify the relatively higher cost of 5G supported processors. Thus, consumers planning to buy 5G smartphones in this price bracket should weigh the pros and cons and look for a device with features that are relevant for them,” said Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, POCO India.

What should I look for while buying my 5G phone?

The most important thing to look for here is 5G, obviously, but that should not be the only criterion to buy your next phone. 5G is ubiquitous on phones today — with the word “5G” printed on retail boxes, so you are unlikely to leave out 5G as a feature on your phone. So, let us talk about the things that you should pay attention to.

A 5G-ready phone is not enough. You need to check what 5G bands your phone supports and that information is easily available on the retail box of the phone. You have three bands in the 5G spectrum that telecom companies have acquired: low-band, mid-band, and high-band. The low band has a 700MHz spectrum, also known as n28, while the mid-band has 3500MHz, called n78. Nearly every 5G phone supports the n78 band, but you are likely to find n28 in more expensive 5G phones. That is because 700MHz is meant for standalone 5G services, or SA 5G, which only Reliance Jio will be able to offer. The high-band has a 26GHz spectrum called mmWave and n258. A handful of phones will support n258 since it is mmWave connectivity is unlikely to be available to consumers, at least initially.

“An important factor to consider is a smartphone that supports both NSA and SA networks. While opting for a smartphone, consumers should research and understand the frequency and timeliness of updates offered by an OEM, especially for SA networks, and accordingly, choose a device,” a Xiaomi spokesperson said.

5G aside, you have other specifications to consider. The display, the processor, the camera, and the battery — each has its own importance per your needs from your phone. If you are into binge-watching, buy a phone that has a good display and loud speakers. If you are hooked on gaming, go for a phone with a fast processor, a smooth display, and a thermal cooling system. If you are going to use the internet a lot, display and battery are the important things to consider. And there is a bevvy of phones across price ranges from the likes of Xiaomi, POCO, Realme, and Samsung to choose from.

“Consumers should also focus on basics like processor, camera, battery size, and charger for a complete package. These features will accentuate the 5G experience as users get higher internet speed and can manage multiple functionalities better,” said the Xiaomi spokesperson.

Realme’s Sheth echoed the same sentiment, saying, “When it comes to buying 5G smartphones it’s not about the network only, it is also about the experience and enhanced performance a 5G smartphone has to offer to users. As the 5G ecosystem evolves, the smartphone form factors will change along with the environment. Consumers, for instance, favour a svelte, light, and compact structure. Even though 5G smartphones integrate additional components like antennas etc, the design and build quality are also of enormous importance.”

How fast will be 5G?

While 5G networks around the world have managed to deliver speeds of over 1Gbps to customers, Indian telcos have promised a manifold increase in download and upload speeds over 4G. Jio’s 5G network has shown a download speed of 420Mbps and an upload speed of 412Mbps. Airtel’s 5G trials demonstrated a maximum speed of 1Gbps, but initial 5G speeds will be poorer.

“Ookla Speedtest Intelligence shows that in most cases 5G network speeds decline from their initial highs as more and more users adopt the new technology. For example, Indonesia launched 5G in June 2021, and in the following quarter, median 5G download speeds hit 114.92Mbps on the new networks. However, in Q2 2022, that had dropped to 70.88Mbps. Network performance will ultimately depend on operators’ spectrum holdings, and their ability to balance pricing and investment to ensure sufficient quality of service to end users,” Giles told BGR India.

5G speeds will also depend on your location, besides the operator. Jio and Airtel have acquired additional spectrum in circles such as Uttar Pradesh East, Punjab, and Odisha, so you are likely to get better connectivity and speeds in these locations.

“Differences in spectrum holdings, network infrastructure, and rollout strategies mean that 5G performance between operators will diverge. Understanding the top performing 5G network in your region will be critical to ensuring you have the best experience for network-intensive activities…,” Giles added.