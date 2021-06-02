5G JioPhone launch likely on June 24: Top 5 things about the Jio-Google 5G smartphone

Reliance Jio launched its first 4G phone in 2017 followed but the latest iteration dubbed the JioPhone 2 in 2018. After the release of JioPhone 2, the telco did not launch any new phone for its consumers. Reliance Jio and Google together are now said to be working on a 5G JioPhone. Also Read - Affordable Jio-Google 5G phone, low-cost JioBook laptop launch in June

At the annual general meeting (AGM) last year, Reliance announced the collaboration with Google to bring an affordable 5G smartphone for consumers in India. Earlier this week, Google CEO Sundar Pichai also informed the media that the tech giant is working together with Reliance Jio to bring an affordable 5G smartphone for the Indian consumers. Also Read - Jio relaunches Rs 98 prepaid plan: Check new benefits, validity, and other details

There are several 5G smartphones available in the Indian market right now, but the 5G JioPhone is special as it’s a result of the collaboration between two big tech giants. This is for the very first time that Jio and Google are working together on a project. Ahead of the official release, let’s take a quick look at 5 things about the upcoming Jio-Google 5G smartphone. Also Read - Google working closely with Reliance Jio to launch a 5G Jio smartphone: When is the launch?

5G JioPhone launch date

Reliance AGM 2021 is set for June 24. It is expected that this year’s AGM will be bigger than last year’s. One of the key highlights of the event could likely be the 5G JioPhone. Jio and Google have been working together since the last few months or so to bring an affordable 5G smartphone for the Indian consumers out there.

5G JioPhone specs

Very little details are known about the 5G JioPhone right now. As far as the specifications are concerned, the upcoming JioPhone will be powered by a Qualcomm 4xx series or some unannounced low-cost MediaTek 5G chipset. The 5G JioPhone is tipped to be run on Android OS, this makes sense due to Jio’s partnership with Google. The current versions of the JioPhone 4G come with KiaOS.

5G JioPhone price in India

Similar to the existing JioPhone editions, the upcoming 5G JioPhone is also expected to be affordable. If rumours and leaks are considered, the 5G Jio-Google smartphone will be priced under the price of Rs 2500. We will need to wait for Reliance to announce the exact price of the upcoming JioPhone.

5G JioPhone design

The 5G JioPhone could most likely sport the same design as the existing JioPhone editions. The first JioPhone packed Alphanumeric Keypad while the JioPhone 2 included a QWERTY keypad. It could be possible that Jio will either bring a QWERTY keypad or go ahead with touch screen for the upcoming 5G JioPhone.

5G JioPhone plans

There are several plans available specifically for JioPhone users. It is likely that Reliance will announce new recharge plans alongside the 5G JioPhone. The telco currently offers 7 JioPhone plans starting from Rs 39 to up to Rs 749.