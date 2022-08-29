5G launch in India: Here are major announcements by Jio and Airtel

It is just a matter of time before India finally gets 5G services across major cities, serving hundreds of thousands of customers with high-speed internet and faster communication services. At the helm of the kickstart of the 5G services are India’s leading telecom companies, which recently acquired loads of airwaves to vie for the spot of the best 5G carrier. The Indian government has already slated the launch of 5G services sometime in October, but thanks to both Jio and Airtel, we have clarity on when to expect 5G to be available for use. Also Read - Reliance AGM 2022: Jio 5G is coming to Indian metro cities on Diwali, pan-India rollout by 2023

At the 45th annual general meeting of Reliance Industries, chairman Mukesh Ambani made some major announcements, including the one about the launch of 5G services. The announcement comes after the reveal of the timeline for Airtel's 5G services. In other words, both companies have geared up to launch 5G services in India, and it won't be too long before you start using them. As India prepares to finally enter the 5G club, here are the major announcements that you should look forward to.

Jio 5G

Mukesh Ambani finally announced that Jio 5G services would begin rolling out in India from Diwali this year. The initial rollout will take place in metropolitan cities of New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai, among others. It means customers would finally have access to 5G services if they live in these cities. But the rest of the customers do not need to worry.

Jio said it will carry out the rollout process speedily to finish it by December 2023. Jio hopes to provide 5G services to every nook and corner of India by the end of the next year. Moreover, Jio is likely to adhere to the Department of Telecom’s plan to make 5G available in as many as 11 cities (Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Lucknow, and Bengaluru among others) in the shortest period.

The announcement underscored some significant aspects of Jio’s 5G network. Ambani said Jio will use the standalone 5G network in India, unlike “other operators”, leveraging the 700MHz premium airwaves it acquired at the spectrum auction. Jio said the 700MHz airwaves along with the 3500MHz and 26GHz airwaves will make for the country’s “largest and most appropriate mix of 5G spectrum.”

Airtel 5G

Although Airtel did not hold an AGM like Jio, at least not for the public, it made announcements much before that. Earlier this month, Airtel said the 5G deployment will begin in August, but in a recent conversation with India Today TV, Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said the services are likely to be available by October. Airtel will use Ericsson’s 5G gear to deploy the new network across the country, but the operator did not detail its 5G network. Airtel acquired only the 3500MHz and 26GHz airwaves, but it did say that it has all the infrastructure needed to offer fast 5G internet.

In terms of locations, Airtel has not given any names, but it is likely the metro cities will get 5G first, followed by the rest of the cities earmarked by the DoT.