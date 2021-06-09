5G! It’s the embellishment being seen on every other phone these days. Precisely the reason why it can intrigue many, especially when these options don’t burn a hole in your pocket. Lately, a number of budget 5G phones are reaching the Indian shores and the list is being updated quite frequently. Also Read - Best camera phones under Rs 25,000 in India: iQOO Z3, Realme X7 5G, Mi 10i 5G and more

Just yesterday, we saw the launch of two: the Poco M3 Pro 5G and the iQOO Z3 5G. This further raises the urge to own one. If the 5G hype has got your attention and you are looking for an affordable phone too, you ought to read this. Also Read - Poco M3 Pro vs Realme 8: How these affordable 5G smartphones compare?

5G phones launched in India under Rs 20,000

Poco M3 Pro 5G

This is the latest device that has made it to the ‘cheapest 5G phones’ list and is also the company’s first to hop onto the bandwagon. The phone is a successor to this year’s Poco M3 and takes forward its design elements. Hence, we get a funky design with attractive colour options that are likely to turn heads. Also Read - Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 you could buy in June 2021: Poco M3 Pro 5G, Realme 8 Pro and more

Then the spec sheet is decent enough too: you get a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip, 48-megapixel triple rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery, up to 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 90Hz display. The Full HD+ screen supports the DynamicSwitch feature that can change the refresh rate as per the display content. The Poco M3 Pro 5G runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

Price: Starts at Rs 13,999

Availability: Flipkart (from June 14)

iQOO Z3 5G

Here’s another affordable 5G smartphone that just launched in India. The phone marks the entry of a new iQOO smartphone series in India too. The iQOO Z3 5G gets a matte finish and sports a minimal design that showcases different hues when seen from different angles.

This is another option that brings forth the trending specs. This includes a 6.58-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 64-megapixel triple rear cameras, and 55W fast charging that can reach a 50 per cent charge in just 19 minutes. The phone is also the first in India to get a Snapdragon 768G chip, up to 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and supports extended RAM, which takes some part of your storage to improve the multitasking capabilities. It runs FunTouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11.

Price: Starts at Rs 19,990

Availability: Amazon India, iQOO website

Realme 8 5G

The Realme 8 5G is the latest addition to the Realme 8 series but with 5G. There are more changes too: the device gets a less bold design, a MediaTek Dimensity chip, and more. The phone gets a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It ditches a Super AMOLED panel (seen on the other Realme 8 phones) for a high refresh rate.

Other details include 48-megapixel triple rear snappers, up to 8GB of RAM, 12GB of storage, a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

Price: Starts at Rs 13,999

Availability: Realme.com, Flipkart

Oppo A74 5G

Oppo is also a part of the clan and recently launched the Oppo A74 5G. The phone offers a 90Hz display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, 48-megapixel main camera, which comes along with two other snappers. The phone comes in a single 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The device also gets a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging (no big numbers over here) and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It runs ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11.

Price: Rs 17,990

Availability: Oppo website, Amazon India

Realme Narzo 30 Pro

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro is another option you can consider to fulfil the urge of getting a budget 5G phone. The phone offers a number of exciting features. There’s a 120Hz display that supports a Full HD+ screen resolution, a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chip, 30W fast charging, 48-megapixel AI triple rear cameras, and Hi-Res and Dolby Atmos audio. The device comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The phone follows the usual design concept of a vertical camera hump, accompanied by a punch-hole display. It runs Realme UI based on Android 10 and is soon expected to get the Android 11 update.

Price: Starts at Rs 15,999

Availability: Realme.com, Flipkart

Oppo A53s

The Oppo A53s is another budget phone from the company. But, there’s a lack of various trending features seen on the rivals. It comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ display and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip. The phone gets up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Camera-wise, there are 13-megapixel triple rear cameras and an 8-megapixel front camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and even AI Face Unlock. It runs ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11.

Price: Starts at Rs 14,990

Availability: Oppo website, Flipkart

Realme X7 5G

Realme’s aim to introduce as many 5G phones as required seems to be taking shape. The Realme X7 is the third budget 5G phone by the company. It looks a lot like the recent Realme phones with some tweaks here and there.

It comes with the same chip as the Narzo 30 Pro but with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen sans a high refresh rate. The phone gets up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 64-megapixel triple rear cameras, a 4,310mAh battery with 50W fast charging, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone has got Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 early access and is respected to reach all people soon.

Price: Starts at Rs 19,999

Availability: Realme.com, Flipkart, Amazon India

Bonus

This is for those who can spend Rs 1,000 more. The Xiaomi Mi 10i and the Motorola Moto G 5G are pretty decent options that start at Rs 20,999.

The Mi 10i comes with a 6.67-inch 120Hz AdaptiveSync display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chip, up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 33W fast charging, 108-megapixel rear cameras, dual speakers, and more. It runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

The Motorola Moto G 5G offers a 6.7-inch HDR10 display, a Snapdragon 750G SoC, 48-megapixel triple rear cameras, a 5, 000mAh battery, and more. It runs near-stock Android 11.

There’s also the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G, which starts at Rs 21,999. It comes with a Super AMOLED screen, the same chip as the above-mentioned Xiaomi and Motorola phones, gets 48-megapixel rear cameras, and more.

Which affordable 5G phone will you choose? Let us know in the comments below.