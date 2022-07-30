Got a new PC? Well first up, congratulations on your PC. Getting a new machine is super exciting, especially when it’s your first big build. And we know that you can’t hold your excitement for long and want to straight up start using the machine, but you’ll have to at least for some time. Also Read - How to increase battery life of your Windows 11 laptop

Before you start using your new computer, there are plenty of things to consider and a lot of stuff to tweak. Today in this article, we'll show you seven things to consider before getting started with your new computer.

These tricks that we'll show you will surely take some time but it's just once and it will help you keep your system running smoothly for a longer period of time.

We expect that you have installed a fresh Windows OS on your new PC. In case you haven’t, head to this website and create a bootable USB Pendrive using Rufus for installing Windows 11. Once you are done installing Windows and have booted the machine, follow the tips below.

1. Setup Windows Update Settings

First and the foremost thing you need to do is to set up the Windows Update settings. To do that, you can search ‘Windows Update settings’ in search and open the settings. Although you have just done a fresh Windows install, you will still have several updates lined up for you.

Usually, Microsoft pushes Windows security updates once every month, this is for fixing some bugs through patches. Since this is the first time you will be doing this, we recommend you install all the updates that are lined up.

Once you do and restart (which will happen automatically), check for updates again and install them again. Do this process, until you see ‘You’re up to date.’ After you see that satisfying checkmark in the update section, you are good to go towards the next step.

2. Setup Microsoft Windows Defender/Tweak Security Settings

Since it’s a new PC, you need to make sure it’s safe and secure from any threats now and even in the future. For this, Windows Defender, which is in-built into the Windows operating system can be helpful. That said, make sure Windows Defender is turned on. To Check if it’s turned on, search ‘Windows Security’ in the search and tap on it.

Now tap on Virus & threat protection and under ‘Virus & threat protection settings,’ click on Manage settings. Here, make sure to turn on the following three options: Real-time protection, Cloud-delivered protection, and Tamper Protection.

Other than this, you can also buy and install third-party Anti-virus software to get some extra protection. However, Microsft’s Windows Defender works great and is free of cost, so getting a separate Anti-Virus software isn’t that necessary.

3. Remove Unnecessary Apps, Turn off Personalised Content

You may get perplexed here, but your new machine does have several unnecessary apps that Windows and OEMs offer (Apps that you are unlikely to use).

Some examples of such apps include Utility tools from your PC provider or Microsoft’s own apps like Dropbox, etc. To delete them, simply search ‘Apps & features’ in search and tap on it. Now from the list, find the unnecessary bloatware or the apps that you won’t be using and delete them right away.

Other than this, you should also disable some personalization options, in case you haven’t while installing Windows. To do that, search ‘Privacy settings’ in the search and tap on it. Now, turn off the relevant options. We recommend turning off the first option, which is basically a feature that will show you personalized advertisements on your PC.

4. Download Chrome Browser

The next thing you want to do is to choose a browser of your choice. Chrome is definitely what we recommend as it’s super convenient to use. To download Chrome or the browser of your choice, you need to open Microsoft Edge and download it from there. Click here to download Google Chrome browser on your new PC.

5. Download Drivers

Once the choice of your browser is set up, open it and download all the essential drivers. Now, drivers are for all of the devices or components that you are using, they help the components work better.

Starting with motherboard drivers, check your motherboard’s brand and head to its website. For instance, if you have a Gigabyte motherboard, go to their website and download all essential drivers. On the website, select the type and model and get all the drivers. This includes drivers for Chipset, LAN, Audio, and others.

If you have an RGB motherboard, you will also need to install the RGB software for it.

Next up, you need to download drivers for your Graphics card. Head to AMD or NVIDIA website and get the GPU drivers from there.

Furthermore, you will need to get drivers for all the peripherals such as your keyboard, mouse, headphones, and others.

6. Create a Restore point

Now that you have done all the setups on your new computer, do create a restore point. This is a good way of keeping a backup since at this moment your system is brand new and doesn’t have any clutter stored.

You can simply create a restore point by searching System recovery in the search. Tap on the System Protection tab, select the Disk where your Windows is installed and hit on Configure, tap on Turn on system protection, and hit Apply, Ok. Now, click on ‘Create’ and add a description of the Restore point, and again, hit on Create.

You can create different system restore points in the future as you keep on adding new apps, games, and other files. But make sure whenever you create a restore point, your PC is in the perfect state. What we mean by perfect is, that it’s in a good state with no virus or malware.

7. Create a Recovery Drive

This step can also be the first thing you can do when you boot up your new PC, but we kept it at the end so that you can simply start using your computer after completing this technical step. While restore point helps you when you feel like going back to a good state of your PC, having a recovery drive will help you in catastrophic situations like say hardware failure.

With a windows recovery drive, you can start fresh anytime in damning situations.

To create a recovery drive, you need to head to Disk management and get some part of a disk’s storage. This process is a little technical, so follow a good guide for completing this process.

That’s it. Now, you can start using your new PC without worrying about anything. Go ahead download apps, games, and benchmark your system if you wish to.