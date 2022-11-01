Airtel 5G Plus, Jio True 5G are here but here's why you still can't use them

Airtel and Reliance Jio became the first two telecom service providers to launch 5G services in India. But only Airtel 5G Plus is accessible in the cities it was launched in. Jio is still in the process of rolling out its 5G services in four cities it announced at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022. And Vodafone Idea (Vi) has not announced its plans for the 5G rollout. Clearly, Airtel has an upper hand here because its users in select cities are able to access 5G service. But irrespective of what telecom operator you have subscribed to, 5G services are not exactly ubiquitous. Also Read - Lava Agni 5G gets software update to support Airtel 5G Plus, Jio 5G

I mean even though Airtel has 5G in eight cities while Jio True 5G is claimed to be available in four cities, you are unlikely to access 5G on your phone. That is because of two reasons: unsupported smartphones and non-serviceable locations. The rollout of 5G services in India began with a limited number of cities and even in those cities, not all locations have the 5G network. Both Airtel and Reliance Jio are working toward expanding their 5G network: while Airtel said it will make 5G available to all locations in eight cities it has piloted with, Jio aims to make 5G available in four cities by the end of this year.

Limited availability

Essentially, 5G is available in very few locations at the moment. Airtel 5G Plus is available in small pockets in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Siliguri, Varanasi, and Nagpur. Jio announced its 5G services will be available in Delhi, Kolkata, Varanasi, and Mumbai. It also launched 5G at Nathdwara in Rajasthan. While several people have been able to experience Airtel 5G Plus in these locations, Jio users have yet to get access to 5G services. According to Ookla, Jio has limited availability in the aforementioned cities, meaning even a Jio user living in these cities is unlikely to access 5G.

5G rollout will be widened next year, according to both Airtel and Reliance Jio, so chances that you will be able to use 5G on your phone by the end of this year are slim. Sure, it is not exactly unavailable but the availability is so limited, it is not irrelevant to the masses at the moment.

Unsupported phones

The second reason is your phone. You may have a phone that does not support 5G or supports 5G but lacks the necessary software. If you are living in one of the cities with 5G availability and have a 5G tower in your area, the reason why you cannot access 5G is your phone. There is no shortage of 5G phones, so upgrading should not be a problem. But several people who have a 5G phone but still cannot use it are at the mercy of their phone’s brand. While brands such as Realme, Motorola, Xiaomi, Vivo, OnePlus, and Oppo have made the software that enables 5G services available to most of their phones, Apple, Samsung, and Google have given a timeframe of December. Unless your phone gets the necessary software, your 5G phone cannot support 5G bands operating in India.

So, while 5G may remain unavailable in most locations in India throughout this year, it is not like it will change how you access the internet dramatically. The current 4G speeds in several locations are fast enough to support HD video streaming and gaming. Yes, 5G will improve their quality and give you a better experience, but there isn’t a dire need as such for you to desperately wait for 5G. If you are unsure about 5G and its requirements and have questions regarding it, you can refer to this expansive guide.