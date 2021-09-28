Amazon Glow, Echo Show 15, Astro robot and more launched: Should you be excited?

Amazon during its 2021 fall Echo event launched a slew of devices including Amazon Glow, Astro, Echo Show 15 and Halo View, to name a few. Unlike most other tech companies like Apple, Google and more, Amazon decided against streaming its launch event live and instead opted for the invite-only format. Here’s a look at everything Amazon launched and discussed on stage during its 2021 fall Echo event. Also Read - Blue Origin's second crewed suborbital flight to take off next month

Ambient Intelligence and privacy

Amazon’s SVP for Devices and Services, David Limp kicked off the event by saying that Amazon focuses on ambient intelligence and inventing on behalf of customers. He further added that they are working towards an AI, which is there when you need it but recedes into the background when you don’t. Also Read - Amazon prepones Great Indian Festival sale date to take on Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale

Amazon has recently been under fire for the handling of people’s data. Now, the company has set a goal to make privacy the centre of what it does according to Limp. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival sale date announced, Prime members get early access

Amazon Smart Thermostat

Amazon claims that HVAC systems tend to be one of the major energy hogs in many people’s homes. To help its customers reduce their carbon footprint and limit energy use, Amazon in partnership with Honeywell has developed a thermostat, dubbed Amazon Smart Thermostat. The device is compatible with Alexa and will allow users to set routines and manage temperatures of their homes, while saving energy. The new Amazon Smart Thermostat is priced at $59.99 (approximately Rs 4,451).

Amazon Echo Show 15

Amazon Echo Show 15 is the largest smart display, Amazon has launched to date. Priced at $249.99 (approximately Rs 18,553), it will be made available later this year. The Echo Show 15 seems to look like a smart picture frame that can be wall-mounted. With this, the company also introduces a new user interface (UI) with widgets to customise the display. The display is powered by the next-gen AZ2 processor, which brings support for visual ID, which will let the Echo Show 15 know you using the camera.

Amazon Kids Plus

The company announced that it will be adding more content to its Amazon Kids Plus service including the Do Re Me show, a Super Spy Me mobile game, a Lego Monkie Kid show, and a Blippi’s Treehouse series. All of these new shows and games will become available on the Echo Show and Fire tablet devices soon.

Amazon and Disney

Amazon and Disney have collaborated to bring in a new version of Alexa, called “Hey Disney.” This new Alexa form will allow guests in Disney Parks and Resorts with their favourite characters. According to the company, this will help in improving guest experiences with park information, hotel services and more. You can also purchase “Hey Disney” separately too. There is also a Mickey-themed Echo Show stand that is being made available.

Amazon Glow

Amazon Glow is a stand-up device with a built-in projector. It honestly looks like something from the future. The company claims that the Glow is a product with which it wants to help kids stay simultaneously creative and social. The Amazon Glow merges physical and digital objects, along with object scanning. The device also comes with content sourced from Disney, Mattel, Nickelodeon and Sesame Workshop to help with its objective.

Amazon Glow is currently live inside of the company’s Day One program. People with invites can purchase the device for an early access price of $249.99 (approximately Rs 18,554).

Amazon Halo View

Amazon Halo View is a successor to the original Amazon Halo fitness band, and is priced at $79.99 (approximately Rs 5,936). The new fitness band features an AMOLED display along with 7 days of battery life. The band comes with a complimentary 1-year membership of the Amazon Halo service, which will soon add Halo Fitness (later this year) and Halo Nutrition (early next year).

Ring Always Home cam

Ring Always Home cam drone is currently under the company’s Day One program and is available at $249.99 (approximately Rs 18,554). This drone can fly indoors and around your house to keep a check while you are away.

Ring Alarm Pro

Ring Alarm Pro is a home security system, which comes with a subscription monitoring program. It is a collection of devices, which include door sensors, window sensors, doorbell cameras and security cameras, which can be placed around your property. The Ring Alarm Pro is priced at $249.99 (approximately Rs 18,554) and comes with Eero Wi-Fi 6 mesh router integration.

Astro

Amazon’s smart robot, called Astro is now available via the Day One program at $999.99 (approximately Rs 74,200). However, it is currently available to people who hold an invitation to buy the device.