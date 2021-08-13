Android 12: Key aspects to wait for, first list of compatible devices

Android 12 Beta 3.1 was released for Pixel phones last month. While previous were exclusive for Google-made phones, the Mountain View company this time around drifted from the usual cycle. With several users signing up for the preview, Google addressed some of the Android 12 issues via the Beta 3.1 update. Also Read - Reliance JioPhone Next to launch on September 10: India price, features and everything we know

Android 12 final build is widely anticipated to land either in September or October, so it’s just a couple of weeks until the listed devices get the overhauled interface. But until the tech giant is baking and tuning the features for the new Android version, here’s some of the unique aspects of Android 12 to look at which we think are worth waiting for. Also Read - Under 18 years users can now get their photos deleted from Google Images search

Android 12 unique features that are worth waiting for

Fresh UI: One of the major changes on the Android 12 is the new Material You UI that is claimed to be ‘more intuitive and playful.’ The new UI pulls accent colour from wallpaper to give a ‘unified look,’ be it the notification shade, the lock screen, or volume controls. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series launch today: Expected price, specs, and other top features we know

Widgets: With Apple making tweaks to iOS widgets, Google doesn’t want to be left behind. On Android 12, widgets will see a redesign where the colour appearance will match the colour extraction you pick.

Privacy & security: Another area the tech giant is keeping a prime focus on is privacy and security. Android Private Compute Core, the engine behind new Android OS privacy features, will ensure that apps and the phone are in tandem with the privacy settings enabled by the user. A new privacy dashboard will appear on Android 12 where you can see which apps accessed which permissions.

Game Dashboard: While smartphone gaming has become a centre of appeal lately, Google is putting due care in this segment. With Game Dashboard on Android 12, users will be able to have quick access to screen recording, screenshots, FPS meter, a DND toggle, shortcut to YouTube streaming, a Play Games widget, and a game optimization menu.

Performance efficiency: In addition, the next-gen Android OS will offer better performance and power efficiency. Google notes that the OS will reduce the CPU time needed for core system services by up to 22 percent and the system server’s use of big cores by up to 15 percent thereby enhancing the battery life. Other tweaks and changes seen on Android 12 beta 3 update include- theming & prominent ‘Widgets’ shortcut, Chrome with new link-sharing button in Recents, home screen folder tweaks, etc. But while these are under beta testing, some of them might not make it to the stable build.

Android 12 compatibility: List of supported devices

Google Pixel phones are no doubt on the table, but there are a few other compatible phones on the line that are expected to get Android 12 stable update along with the Pixel handset. They are as follows-

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 3 to Pixel 5 (XL and A-series as well)

OnePlus 9 / 9 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11 / 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11i / 11X Pro

Oppo Find X3 Pro

Asus Zenfone 8

Realme GT

Vivo iQOO 7 Legend

Nokia X20

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra (Chinese variant)

Sharp Aquos Sense 5G

Tecno Camon 17

While modern Pixel phones will get the update on the consumer launch day itself, we expect Google to eventually roll out to the other devices in the first phase.