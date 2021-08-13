comscore Android 12: Key aspects to wait for, first list of compatible devices
  • Home
  • Features
  • Android 12: Key aspects to wait for, first list of compatible devices
News

Android 12: Key aspects to wait for, first list of compatible devices

Features

Android 12 stable build expected to release either in September or October, here are some of best features, and the first line of compatible devices expected to get the update.

Android 12

Android 12 Beta 3.1 was released for Pixel phones last month. While previous were exclusive for Google-made phones, the Mountain View company this time around drifted from the usual cycle. With several users signing up for the preview, Google addressed some of the Android 12 issues via the Beta 3.1 update. Also Read - Reliance JioPhone Next to launch on September 10: India price, features and everything we know

Android 12 final build is widely anticipated to land either in September or October, so it’s just a couple of weeks until the listed devices get the overhauled interface. But until the tech giant is baking and tuning the features for the new Android version, here’s some of the unique aspects of Android 12 to look at which we think are worth waiting for. Also Read - Under 18 years users can now get their photos deleted from Google Images search

Android 12 unique features that are worth waiting for

Fresh UI: One of the major changes on the Android 12 is the new Material You UI that is claimed to be ‘more intuitive and playful.’ The new UI pulls accent colour from wallpaper to give a ‘unified look,’ be it the notification shade, the lock screen, or volume controls. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series launch today: Expected price, specs, and other top features we know

Widgets: With Apple making tweaks to iOS widgets, Google doesn’t want to be left behind. On Android 12, widgets will see a redesign where the colour appearance will match the colour extraction you pick.

Privacy & security: Another area the tech giant is keeping a prime focus on is privacy and security. Android Private Compute Core, the engine behind new Android OS privacy features, will ensure that apps and the phone are in tandem with the privacy settings enabled by the user. A new privacy dashboard will appear on Android 12 where you can see which apps accessed which permissions.

Android 12, Google, Android 12 release date

Image: Google

Game Dashboard: While smartphone gaming has become a centre of appeal lately, Google is putting due care in this segment. With Game Dashboard on Android 12, users will be able to have quick access to screen recording, screenshots, FPS meter, a DND toggle, shortcut to YouTube streaming, a Play Games widget, and a game optimization menu.

Performance efficiency: In addition, the next-gen Android OS will offer better performance and power efficiency. Google notes that the OS will reduce the CPU time needed for core system services by up to 22 percent and the system server’s use of big cores by up to 15 percent thereby enhancing the battery life. Other tweaks and changes seen on Android 12 beta 3 update include- theming & prominent ‘Widgets’ shortcut, Chrome with new link-sharing button in Recents, home screen folder tweaks, etc. But while these are under beta testing, some of them might not make it to the stable build.

Android 12 compatibility: List of supported devices

Google Pixel phones are no doubt on the table, but there are a few other compatible phones on the line that are expected to get Android 12 stable update along with the Pixel handset. They are as follows-
Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro
Pixel 3 to Pixel 5 (XL and A-series as well)
OnePlus 9 / 9 Pro
Xiaomi Mi 11 / 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11i / 11X Pro
Oppo Find X3 Pro
Asus Zenfone 8
Realme GT
Vivo iQOO 7 Legend
Nokia X20
ZTE Axon 30 Ultra (Chinese variant)
Sharp Aquos Sense 5G
Tecno Camon 17
While modern Pixel phones will get the update on the consumer launch day itself, we expect Google to eventually roll out to the other devices in the first phase.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 13, 2021 11:43 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Android 12: Key aspects to wait for, first list of compatible devices
Features
Android 12: Key aspects to wait for, first list of compatible devices
Redmi 10 launch is nearing, now appears on NBTC certification with few key details

News

Redmi 10 launch is nearing, now appears on NBTC certification with few key details

Cheapest 5G smartphones to buy in India in August 2021: Redmi Note 10T, Realme 8 5G, more

Photo Gallery

Cheapest 5G smartphones to buy in India in August 2021: Redmi Note 10T, Realme 8 5G, more

5 cheapest 5G smartphones to buy in India in August 2021: Redmi Note 10T, Realme 8 5G, more

Photo Gallery

5 cheapest 5G smartphones to buy in India in August 2021: Redmi Note 10T, Realme 8 5G, more

Top 10 free apps on Google Play store in India in August 2021

Photo Gallery

Top 10 free apps on Google Play store in India in August 2021

Top 10 free apps on Google Play store in India in August 2021: Meesho, Instagram, Snapchat, more

Photo Gallery

Top 10 free apps on Google Play store in India in August 2021: Meesho, Instagram, Snapchat, more

Honor Magic 3 flagship series with IMAX video recording, Snapdragon 888 SoC launched: Price, specs

News

Honor Magic 3 flagship series with IMAX video recording, Snapdragon 888 SoC launched: Price, specs

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Galaxy Watch 4 & Galaxy Buds 2 launched

Redmi 10 launch is nearing, now appears on NBTC certification with few key details

Top 10 free apps on Google Play store in India in August 2021

Top 10 free apps on Google Play store in India in August 2021: Meesho, Instagram, Snapchat, more

Honor Magic 3 flagship series with IMAX video recording, Snapdragon 888 SoC launched: Price, specs

Android 12: Key aspects to wait for, first list of compatible devices

Minecraft 1.18 update Experimental Snapshot 3: New biome, mob, and more

Reliance JioPhone Next to launch on September 10: Everything we know

How to Schedule Emails in Gmail

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: Expected price, specifications, Wear OS 3, more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Android 12: Key aspects to wait for, first list of compatible devices

Features

Android 12: Key aspects to wait for, first list of compatible devices
Reliance JioPhone Next to launch on September 10: Everything we know

Features

Reliance JioPhone Next to launch on September 10: Everything we know
How to pre-register for Apex Legends Mobile on Android

How To

How to pre-register for Apex Legends Mobile on Android
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: Expected price, specifications, Wear OS 3, more

Features

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: Expected price, specifications, Wear OS 3, more
Under 18 years users can now get their photos deleted from Google Images search

News

Under 18 years users can now get their photos deleted from Google Images search

हिंदी समाचार

Sony ने भारत में लॉन्च किए Bravia टीवी के दो नए मॉडल, घर में मिलेगा थिएटर वाला एक्सपीरियंस

Vivo X70 Pro 5G जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, Bluetooth SIG सर्टिफिकेशन साइट पर हुआ लिस्ट

Deal of the Day: आज लैपटॉप समेत इन आइटम्स को सस्ते में खरीदने का मौका

Free Fire की ये फीमेल कैरेक्टर हैं दमदार, तेजी से बढ़ाती हैं रैंक

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G में मिलेगी 8GB RAM समेत कई खूबियां, जानें कब होगा लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series & Galaxy Buds 2 launched: Features, prices and more

News

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series & Galaxy Buds 2 launched: Features, prices and more
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold & Z Flip 3: All you need to know!

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold & Z Flip 3: All you need to know!
How to Schedule Emails in Gmail

Features

How to Schedule Emails in Gmail
Xiaomi Mi MIX 4: Everything you need to know about newly launched Mi Mix 4!

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4: Everything you need to know about newly launched Mi Mix 4!

News

Galaxy Watch 4 & Galaxy Buds 2 launched
News
Galaxy Watch 4 & Galaxy Buds 2 launched
Redmi 10 launch is nearing, now appears on NBTC certification with few key details

News

Redmi 10 launch is nearing, now appears on NBTC certification with few key details
Top 10 free apps on Google Play store in India in August 2021

Photo Gallery

Top 10 free apps on Google Play store in India in August 2021
Top 10 free apps on Google Play store in India in August 2021: Meesho, Instagram, Snapchat, more

Photo Gallery

Top 10 free apps on Google Play store in India in August 2021: Meesho, Instagram, Snapchat, more
Honor Magic 3 flagship series with IMAX video recording, Snapdragon 888 SoC launched: Price, specs

News

Honor Magic 3 flagship series with IMAX video recording, Snapdragon 888 SoC launched: Price, specs

new arrivals in india

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Best Sellers