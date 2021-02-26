comscore Android 12 update coming in 2021: Five interesting features worth waiting
The Android 12 developer preview is already out and we look at five of the many features an Android user could be excited to try out.

Google Pixel 4a

Representative Image: Pixel 4a

If you just got used to Android 11 on your phone, I am afraid there’s something on Android 12. Google released the first developer preview of Android 12 a few days ago and there’s a lot of changes coming on board this year. There are changes to the skin as well as some stuff underneath. If you own a Pixel device (Pixel 3 and newer), you can try out the new Android immediately, although with some caution. Also Read - Android 12 developer preview: Widgets improvement, Emergency SOS, Nearby Share features for Wi-Fi sharing more

If you head over to the Android Developer Blog, there are numerous listed changes to go through. While a majority of them are directed towards app developers to help with the experiences they want to impart, we pick up the features that an average Joe, like you and me, would benefit from. Also Read - Android 12 to get Snow Cone codename, one-hand usage mode and more

Hence, take a quick look at all the features that could make your Android phone more exciting after the Android 12 update. Also Read - Android 12 leaks: Major UI design overhaul, iOS 14-like privacy features, and more

Five features in Android 12 that’s got us excited

Fancy New Design

Android 12 lock screen clock

After the limited UI overhaul in Android 11, Google is bringing a massive overhaul in Android 12. The notifications page gets a new translucent background along with revamped icon elements. There are visual upgrades to the Settings page as well as several menus on the system level. The lockscreen itself has received another revamp with newer widgets and clocks.

Sadly, the new widgets from the previous leaks haven’t made it to the first preview. There’s a possibility that Google is saving those for the next preview versions of Android and may release it by the time the first public beta is out.

Haptic feedback based audio effect

This feature will let developers use the haptic feedback on the device to accompany the audio pattern. This isn’t exactly a new feature as Honor used a similar implementation on the Honor Play smartphone way back in 2018, which used haptic feedback to accompany the button presses in PUBG Mobile. With universal access to this feature, we could expect video steaming apps to use it for improving the viewing experiences.

Wi-Fi sharing with Nearby Share

ColorOS 11

Representative Image: ColorOS 11

With Android 12, you will now be able to share access to a Wi-Fi network via the Nearby Share feature. On the Wi-Fi share page, there’ a shortcut to share the network credentials to another Android 12 device via Nearby Share. This seems like an easier way to share network passwords with someone instead of scanning a QR code, or reading out a password.

AVIF image support

Compared to the JPEG format, the AVIF image format will allow for improved image quality without increasing the file size. AVIF will help photography-focused phones such as the Google Pixel 4a, Galaxy S21, and others to improve their photo output.

Improved gesture control

Android 11’s gesture controls make life a lot easier on phones with large display sizes. However, if you are using an app in fullscreen mode, you have to do the basic navigation gestures twice. With Android 12, Google is removing the need for double swipes. Hence getting out of YouTube fullscreen is now just a swipe away, quite literally!

These are some of the Android 12 features we are excited about. What’s your favourite on the new Android? Are you looking forward to have Android 12 on your device?

  • Published Date: February 26, 2021 2:49 PM IST

Best Sellers