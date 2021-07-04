Nothing beats the fancy of a flagship-grade premium smartphone. The looks, magnificent displays, unparalleled power, support for a 5G future, and DSLR-rivalling cameras – all these make it tempting to spend a fortune on these phones. However, the general idea is also to get the most out of your precious one for years and that is tricky on the Android side of things. Also Read - Realme Dizo teases feature phone with rear camera, could be Star 500

With the latest iPhone, you are assured of up to six years of software support. Android manufacturers don’t offer the same support and hence, if you are willing to get an Android flagship, you need to check what brand offers how much support. We take a quick look at some of the flagship-grade Android phones launched in 2021 and how long will they be supported. Also Read - Future OnePlus phones to run Oppo’s ColorOS? Company clarifies

2021 Android flagships update plans

Samsung Galaxy S21 series

The Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra launched with Android 11-based OneUI 3.1. Samsung promises three years of Android OS upgrades and four years of security support, Hence, even after the upcoming Android 12 update, the S21 series is also expected to get Android 13 and Android 14.

OnePlus 9 series

After its integration with Oppo as a sub-brand, OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will get three years of Android OS updates and four years of security patches. The OnePlus 8 series also qualifies for the same. The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are currently undergoing the Android 12 beta test.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro

The Reno 5 Pro launched in January 2021 and Oppo is yet to announce any update timeline for the device. Since the phone launched with Android 11, it is expected that Oppo might deliver Android 12 later this year. Oppo usually delivers two Android OS updates to its Reno, F and A series devices.

Realme X7 series

Realme hasn’t revealed any update timeline for the Realme X7 Pro and Realme X7 Max. However, an Android 12 update is in the pipeline for the Max. It is expected that Realme delivers at least two Android OS updates to the X7 series.

Vivo X60 series

Similar to its BBK siblings, Vivo hasn’t shared any update plans for the X60 series in India. The phone launched with Android 11 onboard. Given Vivo’s solid track record, it is possible that an Android 12 update may hit the X60 series later this year underneath a new FunTouchOS skin.

iQOO 7 series

iQOO has been mum on the Android update timeline for its iQOO 7 and iQOO 7 Legend. However, iQOO is working with Google as a partner for the Android 12 beta test. With FunTouchOS on these new models, it is expected that iQOO could deliver Android 12 by the end of 2021.

Xiaomi Mi 11X

Xiaomi usually delivers up to two Android OS updates for its midrange offerings. The Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro are currently undergoing the Android 12 beta testing. Based on the update timeline of the Redmi K20 series, it seems that the Mi 11X will get up to two Android OS updates and an extra year of MIUI updates with security patches.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi’s full-blown flagship is also destined to get up to two Android OS upgrades and an extra year of MIUI update. The phone is already in the Android 12 beta testing programme with Google.