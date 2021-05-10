Apple has been long-rumoured to continue its TWS game and launch a new one for us in the form of the highly-rumoured AirPods 3. The earbuds’ rumour mill is in overdrive, which gives us a look at its possible design, features, and even the ever-changing launch date. Also Read - iPhone 13 series pricing: Will it cost more or repeat history like iPhone 11?

But, we can still expect the Apple audio product to arrive this year. To keep you well acquainted with what Apple might have up its sleeves, we have jotted down whatever AirPods 3 rumours so far.

Hence, if you are waiting calmly for the third-gen AirPods and aim to buy once it launches, this article is for you.

AirPods 3 rumour roundup: What all to expect?

Design

A number of rumours have hinted at the design of the upcoming AirPods 3. By the looks of it, the AirPods 3 will feature a design different from the current audio pair. It is expected to take cues from the Pro variant of the Apple earbuds and come with a smaller stem. The presence of the universal fit design will stay, making the AirPods 3 an amalgamation of the AirPods 2 and Pro.

Although, another rumour hints at another design, which will call for an in-ear design but with long stems that can be found on the current AirPods.

The wireless charging case will also change shape and flaunt a rectangular design. The nitty-gritty includes the speaker components on the outside, larger proximity sensors than the AirPods Pro, and additional sensors on the lower side of the pair.

Much like the current audio options, Apple is expected to paint the forthcoming one in white too. Although, we might get to see new colours, something that is happening to various Apple products lately.

Features, Specs

Like every new product, the AirPods 3 is also expected to come with improved performance and features to make the audio experience better.

The earbuds are expected to come with a new wireless chip, which apart from improving the audio output, will impact the battery life by significantly improving it. This means the AirPods 3 will last you longer than the current second-gen model and might even charge much faster.

The ability to pair Apple devices much faster and the presence of enhanced touch controls are also in tow.

Going the technical route, the AirPods 3 are likely to include a smaller integrated system-in-package (SiP) to fit in all the components in a compact case. This will be much like how Apple has designed the AirPods Pro.

AirPods 3 will reportedly take hints from the Pro version. This might raise the hopes for the presence of Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) at a relatively affordable price. However, to your disappointment, that won’t be the case. Maybe, Apple plans to keep the feature limited to its high-end earbuds.

Furthermore, the pair is expected to come with support for the same pressure-relieving system that is seen on the current one to avoid discomfort.

Release date, price

The Apple AirPods 3 has been rumoured to launch in the first half of 2021 but that hasn’t happened yet. Plus, there hasn’t been any official details on the same.

However, if we abide by the most recent leak, the AirPods 3 is expected to get introduced in the coming weeks, which could possibly mean a launch scheduled to take place during WWDC 2021 expected to commence in June.

As for the price, there isn’t any word on it. But, we can expect it to be priced similarly to the AirPods 2: somewhere around Rs 15,000.

To clear the air, these are rumours and leaks we are talking about with nothing concrete backing them. For official details, we need Apple to provide us with something. Once that happens, we will be sure to update you.