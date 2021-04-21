Apple AirTag has finally been launched in India. The lightweight device, priced starting at Rs 3,190 will help keep track of stuff such as keys, handbag, backpack, etc using the Find My app. Also Read - Apple to host its first event of the year on March 23: AirTags, AirPods 3 and more

Apple AirTag was anticipated for quite some time. Apple says AirTag taps into the vast, global Find My network and can help locate a lost item while keeping location data private and anonymous with end-to-end encryption. Also Read - Apple might launch the AirTags, updated iPad Pro in March 2021: Report

So, what is AirTag, how much does it cost in India, and how does the accessory work? We find out:

Apple AirTag: Price in India, availability

Apple AirTag is priced at Rs 3,190 in India for a pack of 1. A pack of 4 AirTags can be bought at a price of Rs 10,900. AirTag can be ordered starting at 5:30 PM IST on April 23. The accessory will be available from April 30.

Apple is offering free personal engraving, including text and a selection of 31 emoji, when purchasing from apple.com/in or the Apple Store app.

Apple has also unveiled several AirTag accessories, including the Polyurethane Loop, the Leather Loop, and Leather Key Ring that features specially tanned European leather.

Apple AirTag: What is it?

Apple AirTag is a tracking accessory, which can be attached to a backpack, keychain, handbag, etc to easily find them.

Apple AirTag is small and lightweight and it has a removable cover to easily replace the battery. It comes with a built-in speaker that plays sounds to locate AirTag. The accessory sports polished stainless steel and is IP67 rated for water and dust resistance. AirTag can be set up in the same way as AirPods by bringing it close to iPhone.

Apple AirTag is powered by Apple’s U1 chip that uses Ultra Wideband technology for Precision Finding for iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 users.

“This advanced technology can more accurately determine the distance and direction to a lost AirTag when it is in range. As a user moves, Precision Finding fuses input from the camera, ARKit, accelerometer, and gyroscope, and then will guide them to AirTag using a combination of sound, haptics, and visual feedback,” Apple said in a press release.

Apple AirTag: How to set up?

Setting up Apple AirTag is easy. The accessory just needs to be brought closer to iPhone and it will connect, just like AirPods. The AirTag can be assigned to an item and can be named as per choice or from a list of default like “Keys” or “Jacket”.

Once set up, AirTag will appear in the new Items tab in the Find My app. Here, users can view the item’s current or last known location on a map.

Apple AirTag: How it works

Apple AirTag takes advantage of Apple’s global Find My network to find a lost item. The Find My app can be used to play a sound from AirTag to help locate the AirTag in case it is within Bluetooth range. Siri can also be asked to find the item and AirTag will play a sound.

On iPhone 11 and iPhone 12, Precision Finding is used to more accurately determine the distance and direction to a lost AirTag when it is in range.

In the case where AirTag is out of Bluetooth range, the Find My network is used to track it down. Apple says Find My network is approaching a billion Apple devices and can detect Bluetooth signals from a lost AirTag and relay the location back to its owner, all in the background, anonymously and privately.

Further, AirTag can also be put into Lost Mode to get notified when it is in range or has been located by the Find My network.

If someone else finds an AirTag, they can simply tap it using their iPhone or any NFC-capable device, which will take them to a website with the contact number of the owner, if they have provided it.

“AirTag includes support for the accessibility features built into iOS. Precision Finding using VoiceOver, for example, can direct users who are blind or low-vision to AirTag with directions like “AirTag is 9 feet away on your left,” according to Apple.

Apple AirTag: What about location data privacy?

Apple says that location data is kept private and anonymous with end-to-end encryption. The location data or location history is not stored inside AirTag physically.

Thanks to end-to-end encryption on Find My network, only the owner of a device has access to its location data. According to the company, no one, including Apple, knows the identity or location of any device that helped find it.

When it comes to unwanted tracking AirTag ships with a host of features such as frequent rotation of Bluetooth signal identifiers transmitted by AirTag, identifying and notifying the user of unknown AirTag.