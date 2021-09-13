Apple’s fall event: iPhone 13, Watch Series 7, AirPods 3, and other big announcements to expect

Apple is all set to host its special “California Streaming” launch event tomorrow, dated September 14. One of the biggest highlights of the special Apple event is said to be the most awaited iPhone 13 series, which has been subjected to several leaks and rumours in the last few months or so. In addition, some reports suggest that Apple Watch Series 7 and AirPods 3 will go official at the event tomorrow. Also Read - iPhone 13 fresh rumours: Yes to 1TB of storage, no to 64GB

How to watch Apple event

Apple "California Streaming" special event is scheduled for September 14, as was announced by the tech giant last week. The event will begin at 10:30pm IST and people in India will be able to watch the livestream straight from Apple Park on YouTube, social media platforms such as Twitter, Apple website, Flipkart and Amazon.in. Tomorrow's event is going to be extremely eventful and interesting since we are expected to see the launch of the all new iPhone 13 series, new AirPods and also Apple Watch.

iPhone 13 series

The star of the event is said to be the iPhone 13 series. Similar to the last few years, Apple is expected to unveil four new models of next generation iPhone including the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

As far as the design is concerned, the iPhone 13 series is tipped to look pretty similar to the existing iPhone 12 series with some minor changes here and there. Rumours suggest that the most visible change in the iPhone 13 is going to be the smaller notch and a fresh deisgn of the camera module. To recall, the notch was introduced with the launch of the iPhone X and now with the upcoming iPhone 13 series, Apple is said to cut the wide notch and offer a bigger screen experience instead.

All four iPhone 13 series models are said to offer the same design and come packed with more refined iOS 15 out-of-the-box, more powerful and advanced A15 Bionic chipset, improved camera specifications and bigger battery. As per rumours and leaks, one of the key highlights of the upcoming iPhone 13 is said to be the battery life. iPhone users have always complained about the battery life, looks like the company is finally taking the complaints seriously and packing a much bigger batter inside of the upcoming iPhone models.

Going at par with the existing iPhone 12 series, the iPhone 13 is tipped to come packed with a 6.1-inch display while the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max are said to include a 6.4-inch, 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch, respectively. A recent report suggested that the iPhone 13 series will start at 128GB storage version and go up to offer 1TB storage, which also hints at the increasing starting price of the models.

The official pricing of the iPhone 13 series is yet to be revealed but rumours suggest that the iPhone 13 will be priced under $800, which roughly translates to Rs 58,665 in India. The same report also revealed that the iPhone 13 will go on sale on September 24 in the country. For the final pricing, we will need to wait for Apple to reveal them at the launch event tomorrow.

Apple Watch Series 7

A lot has been said about the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 in the last few months. Some rumours also stated that the launch of the Apple Watch Series 7 could be delayed due to production issues. In contrary, a recent report coming from Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo stated that Watch Series 7 will only go on sale in September itself. This suggests that Apple could have resolved the production issues and changed plans last minute. Kuo also revealed that the mass production of the Apple Watch Series 7 will begin in late September.

Apple Watch Series 7 is said to offer a refreshed design. Rumours suggest that the upcoming Apple Watch will pack a design similar to the iPhone 13 series. It is tipped to offer a flatter display just as the newer generation iPhone and iPad models available in the market.

Rumours suggest that the Apple Watch Series 7 will come in various screen sizes from 41mm to 45mm. The 45mm version is said to pack a 1.9-inch screen with a resolution of 396 x 484 pixels. Inclusion of bigger screen means more information for users to check on the watch screen.

Similar to the iPhone 13 series, the Apple Watch Series 7 is expected to see an upgrade to the processor as well. It is tipped to be powered by S7 chip, which is claimed to offer an improved performance and faster animations. The Apple Watch Series 7 is also expected to offer some new health sensors including support for body temperature, but the feature will roll out officially next year.

AirPods 3

Ahead of the launch of the iPhone 13 series, analyst Kuo also revealed that Apple will launch the much awaited AirPods 3 at the “California Streaming” event. Kuo added that the pricing of the AirPods 3 will be much higher than the AirPods 2, hence, Apple may not discontinue the old model for the time being.

AirPods 3 is said to offer a much upgraded design when compared to the AirPods Pro and likely to bring shorter stems. The upcoming AirPods 3 is said to miss on Active Noise Cancellation but bring head-tracking Spatial Audio. The pricing of the AirPods 3 is yet to be revealed, so wait for Apple to make official announcement at the event tomorrow.