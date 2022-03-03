comscore Affordable iPhone SE 3 India launch next week? Launch Date, Specs, Price, Camera, Design, other details
Affordable iPhone SE 3 to launch at Apple's Spring event next week? Here's everything we know

Some rumours suggest that the upcoming Apple iPhone will be called the iPhone SE 3, while others hint at iPhone SE Plus name. Ahead of the launch, a lot of details have been revealed about the upcoming iPhone including the pricing. Take a look.

Apple has officially announced its special Spring event for next week. The company is all set to host its first event of the year on March 8 virtually. The teaser released by the Cupertino-based tech giant shows that the event will be all about products with “peek performance”. Also Read - Apple Special Event date announced: From iPhone SE 3 to iPad Air, what to expect

While the tech giant hasn’t revealed the products it will unveil next week, rumours and leaks suggest that there will be a new iPhone, iPad, MacBook, and iMac with a performance in the focus area. The star of the event is said to be the upcoming iPhone, which will succeed the iPhone SE (2020). Also Read - Apple Watch Series 8 to bring major updates to activity tracking

Some rumours suggest that it will be called the iPhone SE 3, while others hint at iPhone SE Plus. Ahead of the launch, a lot of details have been revealed about the upcoming iPhone including the pricing. Also Read - Tim Cook sends email to employees urging donation to relief efforts in Ukraine

Price in India?

Reports suggest that the upcoming iPhone SE 3 will be priced around $300, which roughly translates to Rs 23,000. If this price bracket turns out to be true, the iPhone SE 3 will undoubtedly disrupt the market and get more users onboard for Apple.

To recall, the iPhone SE (2020) was announced at a price starting Rs 42,500, which has currently dropped to Rs 39900 on Apple Online store. Other online retail stores like Flipkart are offering the smartphone at a price starting at Rs 30,299 for the 64GB storage model. Reports suggest that the price of the iPhone SE (2020) will drop below Rs 20,000 once the iPhone SE 3 is released.

What about the Design?

While the price of the iPhone SE 3 is expected to be competitive when compared to its predecessor, the design is likely to remain unchanged. The smartphone is expected to boast off an iPhone SE (2020)-like design with curved edges, Touch ID support, thick bezels and notch, single rear and front camera setup. The device is likely to come in funky colours like that of the iPhone 11 series to grab more consumers’ attention.

Expected specifications

-Leaks suggest that the iPhone SE 3 will pack a similar display size and technology as the predecessor iPhone SE (2020). The device is said to pack a 4.7-inch display with a thick notch at the top and bezels on other sides. The TouchID will sit at the middle of the bottom bezel. Just as the predecessor, the upcoming iPhone is likely to ditch FaceID support to make the model more pocket friendly.

-Though the pricing of the iPhone SE 3 is expected to be quite aggressive, Apple doesn’t seem to compromise on the performance. Rumours and leaks suggest that the iPhone SE 3 will be powered by the A15 Bionic chipset, which also runs the latest iPhone 13 flagship series.

-Since the iPhone SE (2020) packs a single rear camera system and a smaller battery setup, the successor model is likely to add extra features in these departments. If rumours are considered, the upcoming iPhone may bring a bigger battery and a secondary camera sensor.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 3, 2022 8:16 AM IST
  • Updated Date: March 3, 2022 8:16 AM IST

