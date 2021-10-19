Apple hosted its second fall event last night that kicked off at 10:30PM IST. During the virtual launch event, the Cupertino-based tech giant unveiled several hardware products ranging from new AirPods, MacBook Pros, Apple Music Voice plan, among others. Let’s take a quick look at everything Apple announced at the event last night and how much these products are priced in India. The tech giant has also revealed pre-orders and shipping details of all these products. Also Read - Apple wants you to pay Rs 1,900 for a cloth to clean your MacBook, iPhone

AirPods third-generation

The first hardware product that the Cupertino based tech giant announced at the Unleashed event last night was the third generation AirPods. The new AirPods come with spatial audio support and pack the same design as the AirPods Pro. Apple claims that the new AirPods offer a much longer battery life when compared to the previous generation. In India, the AirPods third generation has been launched at a price of Rs 18,500. Also Read - Bitcoin scammers targeting iPhone users via dating apps: How to identify such scams, tips to stay safe

You can pre-order Apple AirPods third generation from apple.com/in/store in India starting today. The AirPods will be available in stores beginning October 26. Additionally, following the launch of the AirPods third generation, Apple cuts price of AirPod 2 in India by Rs 6000. The previous generation AirPods is now available at a price of Rs 12,900. The new price has been updated on the official Apple website. Also Read - Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch gets a new display notch, powerful silicon, graphics: Here's a closer look

MacBook Pro models

At the Unleashed event, Apple announces two new MacBook Pro models with 14-inch screen and 16-inch screen. The base model comes packed with the newM1 Pro processor, while the top-end model with 16-inch Retina display is powered by the newly announced M1 Max processor. Apple brings few design changes as well and the biggest highlight is the addition of the notch for a bigger screen space and better multimedia experience.

As for the India pricing, the new 14-inch MacBook Pro model starts at Rs 1,94,900 and Rs 1,75,410 for education. On the other hand, the 16-inch MacBook Pro model starts at Rs 2,39,900 and Rs 2,15,910 for education. Both MacBook models are available for pre-order in India and shipping will begin from October 26.

macOS Monterey

During the Apple event last night, the company also announced that the latest macOS and macOS Monterey will be available on mac computers starting next week on October 25. To recall, the new macOS was introduced back in June during Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2021. Interestingly, the update will bring features such as SharePlay and Focus mode.

Apple Music Voice plan

Apple also announces a new Apple Music Voice plan worth Rs 49 per month in India. Under this subscription plan, users will be able to enjoy millions of songs, playlists, and stations in the Apple Music catalog through Siri. The Apple Music Voice Plan will be available later this fall in select countries and regions including India. The exact availability date hasn’t been revealed yet.

HomePod mini new colours

At the Unleased event, Apple also announced new colours for HomePod mini including — yellow, orange, and blue. The HomePod mini was already available in white and space gray colour options. This newly painted Homepod mini will be available at Rs 9900 from November onwards on apple.com/in/store and Apple Authorised Resellers. The HomePod mini is compatible with iPhone SE, iPhone 6s or later, or iPod touch (7th generation) running iOS 15; iPad Pro, iPad (5th generation or later), iPad Air 2 or later; or iPad mini 4 or later running iPadOS 15.