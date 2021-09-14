comscore iPhone 13 launching today with better battery, smaller notch, and more: What could be the price?
iPhone 13 launching today with better battery, smaller notch, and more: What could be the price?

Apple iPhone 13 is all set to launch today alongside iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Ahead of official release, let’s check specifications, price and other expected details about the upcoming iPhone model.

iPhone 13

Apple’s biggest iPhone event of the year is set for September 14. During the event, the tech giant is likely to announce four new iPhone models, including the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro, the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the iPhone 13 mini. The iPhone 13 will succeed the last year’s iPhone 12 and be an upgraded version in terms of camera, battery, design and performance.

iPhone 13 is all set to launch in India today at the Apple Event, set to kick off at 10:30am IST. The Apple California Streaming event will livestream on various platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, Apple official website, Twitter, YouTube, and more. Also Read - Apple Watch Series 7 release details leak ahead of launch tonight: Design, display, variants, price and more

We have also embedded the Apple launch event direct link below, so you can watch it the event livestream here as well. You can follow BGR India for all the latest updates around the Apple event tonight as we cover the iPhone 13 launch live. Also Read - Apple releases iOS 14.8 and it's the update you should download

Also Read - AirPods 3 price leaked before today's expected launch alongside iPhone 13

iPhone 13 series models

iPhone 13 series is expected to include four models including the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The series will succeed the iPhone 12 series, which launched last year. The predecessor also offers four models consisting of the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iPhone 13 design

Going by rumours and leaks circulating on the internet for the longest time, the iPhone 13 will come with a design similar to the iPhone 12. This suggests that the upcoming iPhone 13 will feature a flat chassis design, similar to some of the older generation iPhone models. While the overall design of the iPhone 13 is expected to be similar to the iPhone 12, rumours suggest that there will be slight changes here and there.

The upcoming iPhone model is tipped to pack a smaller notch and a fresh camera module design. It is said to include three camera sensors at the back and a single image sensor on the front for selfies. By cutting the size of the wide notch, looks like that Apple will be offering more screen space to users. Similar to the iPhone 12, the upcoming iPhone model is also said to include aluminum frame with a matte finish.

iPhone 13 mini

The iPhone 13 is tipped to come in several vibrant colour options, again similar to the iPhone 12, which comes in black, blue, green, red, and white colour option.

iPhone 13 specifications

A lot have been revealed about the upcoming iPhone 13 so far. The iPhone 13 is said to be a big upgrade over the iPhone 12 in terms of design, processor, software, camera and this time, also battery.

The iPhone 13 is tipped to offer much better battery life when compared to the predecessor. Over the years, Apple iPhone users have always complained of unsatisfactory battery life. With the launch of the iPhone 13, the tech giant is expected to solve this issue. In addition to offering long lasting battery life, the upcoming iPhone model is said to come bundled with fast charging support.

Rumours suggest that the iPhone 13 will come packed with a 6.1-inch display, similar to the iPhone 12. On the contrary, the Pro models are expected to use LTPO tech for the display, which will allow lower power consumption. The Pro models are also said to offer an Always-On display but the feature could go missing in the non Pro models.

iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max

The iPhone 13 is also said to be an upgraded version over the iPhone 12 in terms of cameras as well. The phone is tipped to come with sensor shift stabilization that should improve low-light camera performance as well. It will also offer better overall performance as well as user interface. All four models under the iPhone 13 series are expected to be powered by A15 Bionic chipset and run iOS 15 out-of-the-box.

iPhone 13 price in India (expected)

The original pricing of the iPhone 13 is yet to be revealed but rumours suggest that it is going to be at par with the iPhone 12 prices. In India, the iPhone 12 starts at a price of Rs 79,900 for the 64GB storage model while the 128GB and 256GB storage come at a price of Rs 84,900 and Rs 94,900, respectively. We will need to wait for Apple to reveal the pricing of the upcoming iPhone model at the virtual launch event tonight. Stay tuned!

  • Published Date: September 14, 2021 1:47 PM IST

