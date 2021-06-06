Apple iPhone 13 series is tipped to launch later this year. Under the smartphone series, the Cupertino tech giant is likely to launch four models including the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro, the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the iPhone 13 mini. Also Read - Apple WWDC 2021 biggest announcements to expect: iOS 15, new MacBook Pro models, more

A lot have already been revealed about the iPhone 13 series in the last few months or so. The most interesting model among the four is said to be the iPhone 13 mini, which will be the smallest of them all and succeed the existing iPhone 12 mini.

Today, let's take a quick look at everything we know about the upcoming iPhone 12 mini successor aka the iPhone 13 mini.

iPhone 13 mini launch timeline

Looks like, despite the pandemic, Apple will not delay the launch of its flagship iPhone series this year. Last year, Apple delayed the iPhone 12 series launch due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Reports this year suggest that the iPhone 13 series will go official in the month of September. The launch date is yet to be revealed. All four iPhone models under the iPhone 13 series including the iPhone 12 mini successor are likely to go official in September this year.

iPhone 13 mini specifications, features

Not much is revealed about the upcoming iPhone 13 mini yet. Reports reveal that the iPhone 13 mini will sport a similar design as the iPhone 12 mini with a much smaller notch. It appears that the design of the iPhone 13 mini will be mostly similar to the iPhone 12 mini with dual rear cameras at the back inside a square shaped camera module. Previously it was said that the iPhone 13 series will include touch ID, but looks like that’s not going to happen anytime soon.

The iPhone 13 mini, and all other iPhone 13 series models, will be powered by Apple’s own A15 Bionic chipset and runs on iOS 15 software version, which will be announced at WWDC 2021 on June 7. As far as the cameras are concerned, the iPhone 13 mini is said to pack the same set of image sensors as the successor with enhanced performance, ofcourse.

The iPhone 13 mini is also said to sport the same screen size as the iPhone 12 mini, which means the upcoming iPhone will be compact and easy to use with just one hand. Overall, the upcoming iPhone model is said to offer better camera and overall performance when compared to the successor, that’s available globally including India.

iPhone 13 mini price

For the official price of the iPhone 13 mini we will still need to wait for Apple to host the September iPhone event. What we do know right now is that the iPhone 13 mini will be cheaper than all the other upcoming iPhone models. If we consider Apple’s track record, the iPhone 13 mini will also be slightly more expensive that the predecessor. Currently, the iPhone 12 mini is available at a price starting at Rs 52,900.

The iPhone 12 mini comes in several funky colour options and the same is expected from the iPhone 13 mini as well. The iPhone 12 mini comes in six colours including white, black, blue, green, purple and (PRODUCT) Red.