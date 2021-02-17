Apple, of course, will launch the iPhone 12 series successor dubbed the iPhone 13 series later this year. Following the tradition, the Cupertino major is expected to launch four iPhone models under the upcoming flagship series including the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro, the iPhone 13 Pro Max, and lastly, the cheapest of them all, the iPhone 13 mini. Last week, we took a detailed look at what the iPhone 13 can bring to the table, today we will take a deep dive into everything we know about the iPhone 13 mini so far and how the phone will compare with the existing iPhone 12 mini. Also Read - iPhone 13 might get variable refresh rates up to 240Hz, a first for Apple

iPhone 13 mini launch timeline

Going by the tradition, the iPhone 13 mini is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 13 series this fall, which is around September and October. Some reports, however, suggest that Apple could consider releasing the mini slightly earlier this year. The company is yet to confirm the smartphone, so, take this with a pinch of salt.

Some rumours also suggest that the iPhone 13 mini could release as the iPhone 12S instead. This could be because the sales of the iPhone 12 mini didn't meet the company's projections, as reported. According to other reports circulating on the internet, Apple is halting the production of the iPhone 12 Mini and that's because the tech giant has met the requirements for the whole year.

iPhone 13 mini specifications, design

The existing iPhone 12 mini boasts the same design as the expensive iPhone 12 series models. The same is expected for the iPhone 13 series as well. Similar to the expensive upcoming iPhone models, the iPhone 13 mini is also said to feature a smaller notch and a flat display. However, it may not miss out on ports when compared to the most expensive model.

When compared to last year’s iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 13 mini is expected to sport a slightly bigger display, which is great. The iPhone 12 mini comes packed with a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. In comparison, the successor is said to sport a 6-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. As far as the performance is concerned, the 13 mini could be powered by the successor of the A14 Bionic chipset that we will also see in other iPhone 13 models. The cameras of the iPhone 13 mini are also expected to be better optimised when compared to the iPhone 12 mini. All the upcoming iPhone models could come with 5G support, however, Apple hasn’t confirmed anything about this for now.

iPhone 13 mini expected price

Apple launched the iPhone 12 mini to allow first-time iPhone buyers to explore the iOS ecosystem at a much cheaper price tag. The company launched the iPhone 12 mini at a price starting at Rs 69,990. During the recent promotional sale on Amazon and Flipkart, the iPhone 12 mini is available with a massive price cut. Interestingly, Apple has removed the iPhone 12 mini from the India website, which suggests the report of dissatisfactory sales of the model right.