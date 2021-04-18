iPhone 13 mini leaks ahead of possible September 2021 launch: 5 features it could pack

Apple has announced to host a virtual event in April dubbed “Spring Loaded” wherein it is said to announce new iPad Pros, AirTags, and more. This will be followed by the developer’s conference, WWDC on June 7, 2021. The event that should follow these two is expected to be Apple’s most-awaited annual iPhone event. Also Read - Flipkart Smartphones Carnival sale: Deals on Apple, Samsung, Poco, Realme, more smartphones

While the US tech giant is yet to reveal the iPhone 2021 launch event details, rumours suggest that it should take place in the month of September. To recollect, last year’s Apple iPhone event that announced the iPhone 12 series was delayed by a few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - iPhone deals on Flipkart Smartphones Carnival Sale: iPhone 11, iPhone SE, and more

At this year’s September virtual event, Apple is expected to launch four iPhones including the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro, the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the iPhone 13 mini. A lot have been revealed about the iPhone 12 mini’s successor. Let’s take a look at everything we know about the upcoming iPhone so far. Also Read - AirPods 3 leaks: New AirPods could launch on April 20 alongside Apple Pencil 3, new iPad Pros, AirTags

5 features we could see in the iPhone 13 mini

-Recently, alleged images of the iPhone 13 mini surfaced online, which gave us a detailed look at the design of the smartphone. The camera module looks different when compared to the successor. The iPhone 13 mini appears with square shaped camera module wherein the two sensors are placed diagonally paired with LED flash. The leaked images appear in PRODUCT (RED) colour option. Other leaks suggest that the upcoming iPhone 13 mini will be available in funky colour variants.

-The same leaked images show the iPhone 13 with dual rear cameras similar to the iPhone 12 mini, launched last year. The report also shows the high-end Pro models with triple rear cameras. The camera specifications are not revealed yet but rumours suggest that it could be similar to the iPhone 12 mini, which includes 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel dual-camera module. Some other rumours suggest that the upcoming iPhone 13 mini will pack larger camera sensors when compared to the successor.

-One of the biggest changes that the upcoming iPhone 13 series is said to see including the iPhone 13 mini will be the reduction of the size of the wide notch. It is said that, when compared to some of the previous generation iPhones, Apple will cut down on the size of the iPhone 13 mini’s notch.

-Rumours suggest that the upcoming mini model will pack a 5.4-inch screen. Reports circulating on the web have also revealed that the iPhone will come with higher refresh rate. It will also include Face ID and TouchID.

-As far as the hardware setup is concerned, the upcoming iPhone 13 series including the mini is expected to be powered by Apple’s next generation A15 Bionic chipset. On the software front, the phone is said to run on iOS 15 version, which is set to be announced at WWDC 2021 online-only event.