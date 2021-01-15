recently launched its lineup of smartphones globally. The company has reportedly already started working on its next-gen dubbed , or whatever it ends up calling it. According to famous TF International Securities analyst , Apple just like last year will launch four including the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Also Read - Apple's 2021 MacBook Pro to sport iPhone 12-like flat-edged design: Ming-Chi Kuo

series is not expected to be a massive jump over the current 12 series, considering that it is a mid-cycle upgrade time for the company. The US tech giant also just had a design overhaul, so a new design is also out of the question. Here we will be taking a look at everything we know about the upcoming iPhone 13 series. Also Read - Apple removes feature in macOS that allowed apps to bypass its firewall and VPNs

When will iPhone 13 launch?

There is no word on when the next-gen iPhones will launch. However, we can predict that Apple keeps to its usual schedule of launching new iPhones in September. iPhone 12 series was a bit of a different story considering that it was the first delayed in eight years. The delay can be attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic. Also Read - Apple Store Rs 5,000 cashback offer starting January 2021: How you can avail it

Kuo in a report has stated that Apple’s supply chain has recovered and is maintaining pace. This could be a hint that the iPhone 13 launch event will not be delayed.

Will the next iPhone be called iPhone 13?

Many cultures consider the number 13 as unlucky, which could be a reason for Apple to skip it in favour of some other number or names like the iPhone 12S or the iPhone 14, or well even the iPhone 21.

Is iPhone SE (2021) for real?

Apple, since it launched the iPhone SE (2020), has been rumoured to be working on a larger variant of the same for 2021. Multiple reports have pointed to the fact that the company will launch iPhone SE (2021) based on the design of the in Q2, 2021. We will have to wait and see what the company has planned for us in the ongoing year.

What could be the price of iPhone 13?

Kuo in a separate report stated that the iPhone 13 series will not have major technical upgrades, which is why we will get to see a similar pricing strategy to that of the iPhone 12 series. However, due to the scale of production, we might also get to see a small price cut in this series. But it is just speculation as of now.

Apple iPhone 13 design

As of now, no leaked renders, manufacturer mould images or grainy test device videos have emerged. Due to which we cannot comment on the design. However, iPhones just received a major design overhaul, and it would not be so Apple like to change the design within a year.

The rumour mill is reporting that the iPhone 13 Mini will have a 5.4-inch form factor, the iPhone 13 will have a 6.1-inch form factor, iPhone 13 Pro will be 6.1-inches and the largest of them all, the iPhone 13 Pro Max will be 6.7-inches.

Some reports do suggest that some of these models will not come with a notch nor the lightning port. However, that is a bit too much to digest.

Kuo and avid leakster Jon Prosser state that at least one of the iPhones will be completely portless and people will have to use for everything. If true, this could be the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

According to an earlier report by , Apple could bring back the Touch ID technology with its 2021 iPhone series. The report states that the Touch ID feature could return as an under-display sensor.

Apple could also take the route of implementing the sensor in in the lock button, in a similar fashion to the 2020 . The sensor could actually make a comeback, considering the times, and that the sensor does not work while wearing a mask.

Apple iPhone 13 display

The iPhone 12 series skipped a in favour of . As both features would have strained the battery out. However, with advancements of technology we could expect to see the feature get introduced in the iPhone 13 series.

Apple already integrates 120Hz refresh rate displays on their . And most manufacturers already provide users with a high refresh rate display on their flagships. It is high time Apple caught up.

According to The Elec, two iPhone 13 models will use LTPO technology in their screens. This would make the display’s much more power-efficient. This could mean we finally get a 120Hz OLED display in an iPhone.

Apple iPhone 13 cameras

According to a report by ETNews, the iPhone 13 could come with a periscope camera for a larger zoom range. Kuo has made a similar prediction, but with a slight delay to the iPhone 2022 models.

Apart from the higher range zoom, DigiTimes reported that all four models will come with a LiDAR sensor, which will help take photos with good depth.