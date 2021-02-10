comscore Apple iPhone 13 series launch, leaked specifications, new design, expected price
Apple iPhone 13 series launch, leaked specifications, new design, expected price

Apple iPhone 13 series is expected to launch later this year around September and October. A lot has been revealed about the iPhone so far. Check details.

Apple iphone 12

Representative image

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 13 series globally this fall like every year. Last year, the US tech giant took longer to release the flagship iPhones aka the iPhone 12 series, but that’s due to the COVID-19 pandemic and delays in the supply chain. This year, the tech giant is expected to follow the usual tradition and launch the new flagship iPhones around September – October. Before that, if we trust the rumours flooding the internet, Apple could release the successor to the iPhone SE (2020) most likely expected to be the iPhone SE (2021) or iPhone SE 3. Some rumours also suggest that the tech giant could end up naming it iPhone 12S. Apple hasn’t confirmed any of these details yet. Also Read - iPhone 12 Mini could be discontinued as the 'Mini' magic didn't work

A lot has been talked about the upcoming iPhone 13 already. So much has been said about the iPhone that consumers are getting confused as to how the upcoming Apple device could turn out to be. We have curated all the leaked information about the upcoming Apple iPhone 13 so far for you. Take a look at them here. Also Read - Apple is looking to make its lightning cable more durable and long lasting: Report

Apple iPhone 13 models

Similar to the last few years, the tech giant could launch three phones under the upcoming iPhone 13 series. Rumours suggest that the tech giant could launch the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max under the upcoming series. As the tradition goes, the iPhone 13 will be the cheaper of the three followed by the Pro and Pro Max. Also Read - AirPods found in man's chest as he felt discomfort: Here's what happened

Apple iPhone 13 launch

Apple iPhone 13 specifications

Screen: Apple could opt for a slightly larger screen for the iPhone 13 when compared to the successor iPhone 12. Rumours suggest that the upcoming iPhone could pack a 6.2-inch Retina display. The notch could be smaller when compared to the previous generation iPhone models. Some rumours also suggest that the iPhone 13 will come with a 120hz refresh rate, which is great news for the gamers out there.

Processor: No doubt that the upcoming iPhone series will be powered by A15 Bionic chipset that will definitely be more powerful than the existing one – A14 Bionic chip – that powers the latest iPhone models.

Camera: Compared to the iPhone 12, the upcoming iPhone 13 is expected to sport a better pair of cameras. As per previous leaks, the upcoming Apple iPhone will come packed with an improved ultra-wide and telephoto camera. Leaks suggest that the iPhone 13 models will feature an upgraded Ultra-Wide camera lens with a wider /1.8 aperture. Not many details have been revealed about the cameras as of yet.

Software: Of course, the iPhone will run the latest iOS version out of the box. This will be the case for all the upcoming iPhone models.

5G: Rumours suggest that Apple could bring the newer iPhones with 5G support. This will be the very first time that the company will release a 5G phone.

Apple iPhone 12

Apple iPhone 13 design

Apple is reportedly is exploring a new design for the upcoming iPhone. A far as the rumours are concerned the iPhone 13 will come with a smaller notch, slimmer bezels, and flat display. Some leaks and reports also suggest that the tech giant could opt for a portless design. Other leaks and reports suggest that the design of the iPhone 13 could be similar to the iPhone 12 with minor tweaks.

Apple iPhone 13 price

5G support could impact the price of the iPhone 13 series. The iPhone 12 is currently available at a price at starting price of Rs 69,900 in India. We currently are unsure of the pricing of the iPhone 13 but it will definitely be higher than the iPhone 12. As noted earlier, the iPhone 13 will be the cheaper model in the series followed by the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 13 launch timeline

The launch date or timeline is yet to be revealed by the company. Rumours suggest that Apple could release the new iPhones around the usual September and October time. Last year, the iPhone 12 series launch was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic supply chain delay.

Published Date: February 10, 2021 1:23 PM IST
  • Published Date: February 10, 2021 1:23 PM IST

