iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14 Plus: What is different?

Apple’s next-generation of iPhone models are here. The company at its Far Out event last night launched the iPhone 14 series. The new launched iPhone series includes four models — the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This new iPhone series succeeds the iPhone 13 series that was launched at the company’s fall event last year. Also Read - Don't like the iPhone 14 notch? Spend more money to get rid of it

Now, Apple has made some major changes to its iPhone lineup, particularly to the non-Pro models, this year. The company has replaced the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini with a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 making it the base variant in the iPhone 14 series. It has also replaced the standard 6.1-inch iPhone 13 with a bigger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus. With these changes, Apple is essentially giving users a choice to pick between a 6.1-inch display variant and a 6.7-inch display variant in the non-Pro iPhone models. It is offering a similar choice in Pro iPhone models with features remaining the same in the two sets of iPhone 14 models. Also Read - Steve Jobs' daughter trolls iPhone 14 with a meme on Instagram

Simply said, iPhone 14 is the new base iPhone variant while the iPhone 14 Plus is the new standard iPhone model. So, here we have compared the iPhone 13 with the iPhone 14 Plus to help you understand what exactly has changed this year. Keep reading…. Also Read - Twitter meme fest is back after the iPhone 14 series Apple Event

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14 Plus: Design

Apple has not made any changes to the material that it used in iPhone 14 Plus when compared to the iPhone 13. Both these iPhone models have are made from aerospace-grade aluminium and come with ceramic shield in the front. Both these devices are water resistant to a depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes.

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14 Plus: Display

Apple has made minor upgrades to the iPhone 14 Plus. Both these iPhone models come with a Super Retina XDR HDR display with 1200 nits of peak brightness, haptic touch and True Tone technology. While the iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2532 x 1170 pixels, the iPhone 14 Plus comes with a 6.7-inch display with a resolution of 2778 x 1284 pixels.

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14 Plus: Processor and storage

Both the devices come with Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset and are available in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage variants.

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14 Plus: Camera

Both these iPhone models come with a 12MP dual camera system at the back and 12MP TrueDepth camera in the front. However, Apple has made some changes to the algorithm that processes images in case of the iPhone 14 series. The iPhone 14 Plus offers auto-focus capabilities in the front and an advanced dual camera system via the company’s Photonic Engine at the back that remain missing in the iPhone 13.

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14 Plus: Battery and charging

Coming to battery, Apple says that the iPhone 13 offers up to 19 hours of video playback while the iPhone 14 Plus offers up to 26 hours of video playback time. Both these devices are compatible with MagSafe cases, wallets, and wireless chargers.

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14 Plus: Additional features and connectivity

Lastly, both the iPhone models feature support for NFC, Wi-Fi calling, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, 5G connectivity and Emergency SOS feature. While the iPhone 13 offers Bluetooth 5.0, the iPhone 14 Plus offers Bluetooth 5.3. It also comes with a new Crash Detection feature that is also available in the Apple Watch Series 8.