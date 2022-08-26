Apple iPhone 14 mini launch is unlikely, so here are its alternatives

The majority of rumours around the upcoming Apple iPhone 14 have pointed out there wouldn’t be a “mini” iPhone this time. After trying for two years to convince people small phones are the next breakthrough, Apple might finally concede. For many iPhone enthusiasts, that does not make a difference. But I am talking about the lot that does love small phones and is a little sad about the unceremonious end to mini iPhones. Also Read - Apple Days sale is now live: Best deals on iPhone 13 Pro, Apple Watch Series 7, MacBook Air and more

While as things stand, Apple has yet to make an announcement about whether or not a mini iPhone will be a part of the 2022 lineup. But if you go by rumours, Apple will replace the mini model with a big-screened iPhone, likely called the iPhone 14 Max. If true, the iPhone 13 mini would be remembered as the last mini iPhone. But it is not a loner. Here are some alternatives for small phone fans:

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 mini

The original mini phone, iPhone 12 mini, is off the shelves right now. But there are chances you will find enough stock available on shopping websites. The iPhone 12 mini has the same screen size as the iPhone 13 mini but costs much less. So, it is a good option if you are budget-conscious. While the iPhone 13 mini is a more powerful option for fans, the iPhone 12 mini is no dud. It is among the most powerful small phones. It features two cameras, as well. And the best part is that Apple will support the iPhone 12 mini for future software rollouts.

iPhone SE 3

iPhone SE 3

If you want a small phone but it has to be an iPhone, the iPhone SE 3 is another option that is even cheaper than the iPhone 12 mini. It still follows the old iPhone 8-style design but with has far better and more powerful hardware. The iPhone SE 3 is also a 5G phone, so you can rest assured it will not become obsolete too soon. The iPhone SE 3 will also get future iOS version updates, so you will always be on the same software as the people with bigger and newer iPhone models. There are a few tradeoffs that you may have to make though. For instance, it does not have two cameras like the iPhone 12 mini or the iPhone 13 mini.

Asus 8z

If iPhone is not what you are looking to buy, you can go for the Asus 8z. A blend of top-notch hardware and slender looks, the Asus 8z is a good rival to the iPhone 13 mini. Asus is one of the few companies that are taking risks when it comes to bringing newness to smartphones as the industry at large is dealing with monotony in phone designs. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, has a 5.92-inch FullHD+ display, 64-megapixel triple cameras, and a 4000mAh battery with fast charging. If you can wait for some more time, Asus may launch the successor of the Asus 8z, the Zenfone 9, in India in the coming days.