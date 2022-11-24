Apple iPhone 15 Ultra: Specifications and everything else to expect

Apple’s next year iPhone lineup may look a little different. No, there are still going to be four devices, if you believe rumours, but a slight change. Instead of the top-end Pro Max iPhone, there will likely be an Ultra iPhone. And that iPhone will be a lot more than the existing Pro Max device. Rumours suggest next year Apple would launch the iPhone 15 Ultra besides other devices in the lineup. The iPhone 15 Ultra would be a high-end phone with many advanced features.

Famous analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the Apple iPhone 15 Ultra would be the first device to feature the USB-C port as the company recently agreed to comply with the European Commission’s mandate to standardise a common charging port for all electronic gadgets. India is mulling a similar norm for the devices sold in the country, so the pressure on Apple to bring a USB-C port on its iPhone is only going to increase. It seems possible next year, but still some caveats.

We take you through a rundown of everything that the iPhone 15 Ultra would feature.

iPhone 15 Ultra latest rumours

Continuing with the part that teases the possibility of a USB-C port, the iPhone 15 Ultra may let users get rid of the proprietary Lightning Connector, but at some expense. Since the iPhone 15 Ultra will be a high-end phone, you will pay more for it than you would for any other model in the series. So, technically, the USB-C port would be a premium feature on the iPhone, and it would continue to be for at least some years. The USB-C port is expected to bring faster battery charging through USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3 standard — that is how Apple would try to justify the premium price of the iPhone 15 Ultra.

And even though Apple has reluctantly agreed to comply with the law, it is only expected to bring the USB-C port for the sake of it. That means the iPhone maker would not be in a hurry to totally scrap its long-standing Lightning Connector. It is nearly impossible to do that since a large suite of Apple devices uses the Lightning port for wired charging, so the Lightning Connector is not going away anytime soon. Besides, the EU mandate said the law for a common charging port requires electronics makers to bring the USB-C port on their devices latest by 2024. That means Apple still has a year to comply fully, so the iPhone lineup in 2023 could just be a dry run.

Not just the charging port, the iPhone 15 Ultra may come with a new rear design. According to ShrimpApplePro, the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Ultra may come with a rounded back panel instead of the flat one that you see on the existing models. The iPhone 15 Ultra, hence, may look somewhat like the iPhone 5C without the plastic. Kuo also suggested the iPhone 15 Ultra may come with solid-state buttons, putting an end to the run of mechanical buttons and leaning into haptic feedback for navigation. Apple’s iPhone 7 first introduced solid-state buttons.

Bloomberg, meanwhile, said that Apple’s plan to use its own modems for iPhone may not fructify next year. So, the iPhone maker would lean into using Qualcomm’s 5G modems on the iPhone 15 Ultra. This means no change in terms of how customers would latch onto 5G on their future iPhone models. Apple’s own 5G model is highly anticipated, but I do not see a reason why Qualcomm’s modem would mean anything less for customers.

Kuo also mentioned that the cameras on the iPhone 15 Ultra would drastically improve over the existing ones on the Pro Max models. An earlier rumour suggested the iPhone 15 series would use an 8P lens for the main camera, but Kuo later shot down that rumour. Apple recently moved to a 7P element lens for the iPhone 14 Pro, so a change this soon is not likely. Nonetheless, the iPhone 15 Ultra would still bring camera improvements, the details of which are scarce right now. The iPhone 15 Ultra is also likely to pack more RAM.