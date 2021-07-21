Earlier on Wednesday we reported that iPhone models set to launch in 2022 including the cheaper iPhone SE 3 and the flagship iPhone 14 series will come with support for 5G. The same report also revealed that the next iPhone SE smartphone will be the cheapest 5G Apple has launched so far. Also Read - AirPods 3 mass production might begin next month, a fall launch expected

The Apple iPhone SE 3 was initially expected to launch earlier this year and succeed the last year’s iPhone SE 2020 edition. Unfortunately, possibly manufacturing constraints due to coronavirus pandemic delayed the launch. Also Read - iPhone SE 2020 with Rs 10,901 discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Check the deal

The Cupertino tech giant is currently said to be working on its next flagship iPhone series dubbed the iPhone 13. Under the iPhone 13 series, the company is expected to launch four models including the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Also Read - iPhone 14 series, cheaper iPhone SE 3 to come with 5G support: Report

Expected specifications, design

A lot have been revealed about the upcoming cheaper iPhone SE 3 5G phone so far. As per latest reports, the iPhone SE 2020 successor will be powered by A14 Bionic chipset that currently also powers the iPhone 12 series of smartphones. Past reports suggested that the upcoming iPhone SE 3 will come packed with A15 Bionic chipset, which the iPhone 13 series is also likely to pack. It is unlikely that the cheaper iPhone will include A15 Bionic chip given its expensive price when compared to the A14 chip.

Rumours and leaks suggest that Apple will release the iPhone 13 series this fall, which is around September and October 2021. The exact date of the launch of the iPhone 13 series has not been revealed yet.

As per as the reports and rumours, the next iPhone SE model will sport a similar design as the predecessor. One of the latest reports has also suggest that the next iPhone SE will retain the 4.7-inch LCD display and not shift to a larger LCD or an OLED display, as tipped earlier. It is also likely that the upcoming iPhone SE model will come packed with a home button. It appears that just like the iPhone SE 2020, the successor will include the TouchID inside of the home button.

The iPhone SE 3 is said to run on the latest iOS 15, announced earlier this year at Apple’s WWDC 2021 online event. However, it will not be the first iPhone model to launch with the latest iOS software version. The iPhone 13 series is said to be the first smartphone lineup from Apple to launch with iOS 15 software.

Expected release date

Apple is yet to announce the launch date of the iPhone SE 3, infact, even confirm the model. If we go by rumours and leaks, the next iPhone SE will launch in the first quarter of next year, which is between January and March 2022. No specific launch/release date of the iPhone SE 3 has been revealed yet.

Expected price in India

Rumours and leaks suggest that the iPhone SE 3 will be the cheapest 5G phone from the Cupertino tech giant yet. The iPhone SE 2020 currently retails at a starting price of Rs 39,900 for the base 64GB of internal storage. The other two models with 128GB and 256GB storage come at a price of Rs 44,900 and Rs 54,900, respectively. Compared to the predecessor, the upcoming iPhone SE model is expected to be slightly more expensive, thanks to the 5G support and advanced features. The exact pricing is yet to be revealed.