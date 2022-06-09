The European Union earlier this week, made a formal announcement that it will be moving to USB Type-C charging ports as the universal option for smartphones, tablets, and more by 2024. The decision may be made for all OEMs but it did hurt one manufacturer the most, Apple. Now a new report suggests that the UK may not follow suit. A report by GizChina quotes cnBeta claiming that the UK government may not be planning to adopt this new law passed by EU. Also Read - Explained: Apple’s Buy Now Pay Later service

The report suggested that a representative of the U.K. government said the govt is currently not considering replicating the request. The British referendum "Brexit" officially frees Britain from any new obligations passed on by the European Union.

Will this help Apple?

While the law is applicable to all smartphone manufacturers, Apple phones are particularly at the center of this new law. That's because Android smartphones have mostly already migrated to USB Type-C interface. Apple, on the other hand, still uses a lightning port for all its iPhones. However, the company has been providing USB Type C charging ports for its iPad lineup, hinting that Apple is not averse to the idea of adopting the USB Type-C port.

Even if the UK does not enforce this new rule, Apple will have to make changes to its devices if it wants to sell to other countries in the EU. That will not change. Now, Apple won’t be introducing two different ports for two different regions since that will lead to a lot of changes to the internals of the phone.

What could happen?

USB Type-C seems to be the present and future for most smartphone makers and Apple seems to be agreeing with this fact. The company is reportedly working on the iPhone 15 and it is rumoured to launch with USB Type-C charging port. This launch will happen in the fall of 2023, which is well ahead of the 2024 deadline. So, regardless of UK not replicating EU’s decision, Apple might just have one road ahead of it, at least in terms of charging options. In all likelihood, Apple is making the switch in 2023.