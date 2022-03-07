Apple is all set to host Peak Performance event 2022 on March 8, 2022. The event will be broadcasted online from Apple Park in Cupertino, California at 10AM PST or 11:30AM IST. At the upcoming event, Apple is expected to launch a host of new devices, most important one of them being the iPhone SE 3 that will succeed the iPhone SE 2020 smartphone. In addition to a new budget iPhone model, Apple is also expected to launch a new iPad Air and a new MacBook Air at its upcoming event. Also Read - Apple developing a Mac Studio computer, 7K display

But that’s not it, there is a lot more that Apple could launch at its first major event of the year. Read all about what Apple is expected to launch at its upcoming event here. Also Read - How to save mobile data or WiFi bandwidth on iPhone with Low Data mode

How to watch Apple’s Peak Performance event

As mentioned before, Apple will broadcast the event live from Apple Park at 11:30AM IST. Interested people can watch the event live via Apple’s Events site. Alternatively, the event will also be streamed live on Apple’s official YouTube channels for interested people to see. We will also be covering the upcoming Apple event at BGR India. So, stay tuned for all the updates. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE 3 key features revealed, mass production likely to begin this month

iPhone SE 3

The iPhone SE 3 is one of the most anticipated launches of this year and it is expected to make a debut at Apple’s Peak Performance event tomorrow. Reports in the past have shared almost everything that we should expect from the iPhone SE 20220 successor. The upcoming iPhone SE 3 or the iPhone SE 2022 is expected to come with a design that is similar to its 2020 model. This means that you will get curved edges along with Touch ID support and a single camera on the front and at the back. It is tipped to sport a 4.7-inch display and be powered by the company’s A15 Bionic chipset. Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo says that the phone will come in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage variants. While there is no word on the camera details yet, reports say that the phone will be priced around $399 (Rs 30,677 approx) and be available in Black, White and Red colour variants.

iPad Air

Apple back in 2020 rolled out an updated version of its iPad Air that resembled the iPad Pro models. This means, users got thin bezels, flatter edges, support for Apple Pencil 2, USB-C, and a new Touch ID button. What remains missing from the device is support for 5G connectivity and a new A15 Bionic chipset that were made available on the iPad Pro models last year. Now, word is that Apple is planning to upgrade its iPad Air models with these missing features, that is, A15 Bionic chipset and 5G connectivity. Beyond this, the update isn’t expected to bring any major changes.

MacBook Air

Apple updated its MacBook Pro models with its new M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets last year. Now, reports suggest that the company is expected to update its MacBook Air models with a new chipset. Instead of M1 Max or M1 Pro, the upcoming MacBook Air is tipped to get a new M2 chipset.

New Mac Mini

The long list of devices that are expected to make a debut at Apple’s Peak Performance event also includes a new Mac Mini model. Word is that Apple is expected to launch a new Mac Mini model with Apple’s M1 Pro or M1 Max hipster. This new Mac Mini model, dubbed as Mac Studio, will not replace the existing Mac Mini with M1 chip but the Intel-variant of the device. However, some reports suggest that Mac Studio and the Mac Studio Display could make a debut at WWDC 2022.