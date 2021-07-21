Apple has released the latest iOS 14.7 software for all the eligible iPhone models. The new software version is rolling out for all compatible iPhones beginning Tuesday, July 20. The update follows the iOS 14.6 update that was released few months ago in May. The newer software version brings host of new features, updates, and improvements. Check out what is new, how to download iOS 14.7 update and which are the eligible iPhone models to get the new software version. Also Read - iPhone SE 2020 with Rs 10,901 discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Check the deal

One of the key highlights of the iOS 14.7 update is the support for the MagSafe Battery Pack. Alongside iOS 14.7, Apple has also released the new watchOS 7.6 and tvOS 14.7 software and both updates are already available for download on eligible Apple Watch models and Apple TV. Also Read - iPhone 14, iPhone SE 3, and later iPhone models to come with 5G support: Report

New features, improvements

One of the biggest changes that the new iOS 14.7 update brings is the support for MagSafe Battery pack, which Apple announces a few weeks ago. The MagSafe Battery pack is available at a price of Rs 10,900 in India. This iPhone 12 series accessory can be purchased from Apple online store once released. MagSafe Battery pack is available only for iPhone 12 series, so the support for it will also come for those models including – the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Pro, the iPhone 12 Pro Max, and the iPhone 12 mini. Also Read - Apple Music activates Hi-Res Lossless, Spatial Audio in India: How to switch them on?

In addition, the iOS 14.7 software update also upgrades the Home app and brings the ability to manage timers on the HomePod. The software version includes an updated podcasts library to allow users choose to see all shows and shows that they follow. iOS 14.7 also brings an Apple Card Family feature that combines credit limits and share co-owned accounts with existing Apple Card users.

In addition to introducing these new features, with the iOS 14.7 Apple fixes known bugs including the one making share playlist menu option missing in Apple Music. The update fixes bug unexpectedly stopping Dolby Atmos and Apple Music lossless audio playback. iOS 14.7 update also brings fix for bug making the battery service message disappear after rebooting some iPhone 11 models. Apple has also released some security fixes as a part of the iOS 14.7 software update but the details are yet to be revealed in the security page.

Apple has confirmed that iOS 14.7 is the last update in the iOS 14 family and the next software update that will arrive will be the iOS 15, which will be released in the months to come, possible with the newer iPhones. Apple announced the iOS 15 features at WWDC 2021 earlier this year.

How to download

The process is the same for all eligible iPhone models. To download iOS 14.7 software update on your compatible iPhone:

-Head to the Setting tab

-Go to General option by scrolling down

-Select Software update option from there

-Check for update and then select Download and Install option

Ensure to connect your iPhone with a stable WiFi network before installing the iOS 14.7 update on your mobile device.

Compatible iPhone models

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)