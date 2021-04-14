Apple’s Spring Loaded April 2020 event: What to expect, how to watch it online

Earlier this month, Apple announced to host its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 7, 2021. We assumed that WWDC will be the first event the tech giant will host this year, but that’s not the case. Apple announced on Tuesday that it will host its “Spring Loaded” event on April 20. This will be the first virtual event that the Cupertino based tech giant will host in 2021. Also Read - Garena Free Fire OB27 update: Patch notes, release time, vouchers, characters, weapons, and more

The company hasn’t revealed too many details about products it will announce at the virtual tech event. Rumours, however, suggest that the announcement could be around the new iPad Pros, most awaited AirTags, the latest iteration of AirPods and much more. Let’s take a quick look at everything expected to release on April 20 virtual tech event. Also Read - Twitter Spaces: How to start, join the audio-based Clubhouse alternative

Apple Spring Loaded event April 2020: Key announcements

-New iPads coming soon Also Read - In Pics: Google Pixel Watch renders leaked online; here's what it looks like

Apple is yet to officially reveal details related to announcements on the slated date. Rumours suggest that the company could unveil a new line-up of iPad Pros at the event. It is rumoured that iPad Pros coming this year will look similar to last year’s models and will come in two variants – 11-icnh screen and 12.9-inch screen. It is also suggested that the bigger model of the two could come with Apple’s first mini LED display.

Rumours have further suggested that the new iPad Pros will come packed with faster processor that will help improve the performance. The upcoming tablets are also expected to be upgraded to USB-C ports and better cameras.

Some other rumours suggest that Apple could unveil a new iPad Mini with a larger 8.5- to 9-inch screen.

-AirTags could be unveiled

Besides the new iPads, another key announcement at the April 20 event could be AirTags, the competitor to Tile. Apple has been working on AirTags for a long time and it is now expected to officially unveil on April 20 virtual event.

For the unaware, AirTags is a Bluetooth tracking device developed in a way to attach to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes. The device is said to allow to find these items via Find My app. Rumours suggest that AirTags will have built-in chips that will allow them to connect to an iPhone.

-New iMacs expected

Apple is also said to be working on new iMac line-up as part of its transition to Silicon processors. We don’t know much about these iMacs but what we do know is that the upcoming iMacs could have much slimmer bezels in comparison.

-New Airpods could launch

New AirPods are also expected to arrive on the slated date. Past rumours suggested that the upcoming version of Airpods could go official at the April 20 virtual launch event. If they audio products are not unveiled, we could see the AirPods 2021 in September iPhone launch event.

-Apple TV could also arrive

Some of the rumours circulating on the internet suggest that an upgraded Apple TV could also be released with focus on gaming. The upcoming Apple TV could pack features such as a new remote, updated processor, and 120Hz support.

How to watch Apple’s Spring Loaded event

This is an online only event and you will be able to watch the Apple Spring Loaded virtual event on Apple’s YouTube and social media channel.