Russia has launched a full-blown invasion of its neighboring country, Ukraine. This has sent shockwaves all around the world and has threatened world peace. The events started with a slew of cyberattacks and now affecting the country's tech ecosystem, which includes many startups and larger tech firms, including offices of some of the world's biggest technology brands. Several tech leaders, including Apple CEO Tim Cook, have responded to these events. From racing to get their workers out of Ukraine to giving strong statements, here's how the tech brands from all across the world are responding to the biggest invasion since World War II.

Apple

Apple CEO Tim Cook has posted his view on the current situation on Twitter. As per his tweet, Apple is doing everything it can to safeguard the company's teams in Ukraine and will also support local humanitarian efforts.

I am deeply concerned with the situation in Ukraine. We're doing all we can for our teams there and will be supporting local humanitarian efforts. I am thinking of the people who are right now in harm's way and joining all those calling for peace. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 25, 2022

Grammarly

Grammarly, a Ukrainian American-headquartered cross-platform cloud-based typing assistant that uses AI to review spelling, grammar, punctuation, clarity, engagement, and more, has also responded to Ukrainian crises. As per a LinkedIn post by the company CEO Brad Hoover, “Grammarly remains committed to Ukraine. We’re continuing to hire for various roles on our team.”

As per the post, “In times like these, and always, we prioritize the safety and well-being of our team members. While we hope for the best, we have also prepared for the worst. That includes having contingency plans for various scenarios, along with financial and logistical assistance to better support our team members and their families in getting to safety. It also includes business continuity plans to ensure Grammarly’s services will not be disrupted.”

Uber

As reported by Interfax news agency, Uber Technologies have stopped operating in Ukraine due to the Russian invasion of the country. Right now, passengers are seeing “Uber rides are not available in this region at this time.” in the Uber app. As per a statement received by TechCrunch by Uber, “Our focus continues to be doing whatever we can to protect the safety of Uber riders, drivers and employees. We have a cross-functional team monitoring the situation very closely and will restore service as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Reportedly, Uber has offered Kyiv-based employees and their immediate families temporary and voluntary relocation to safer parts of Ukraine or other countries. Additionally, gig-working drivers and riders are advised by Uber to stay at home.

Facebook

According to a tweet by Nathaniel Gleicher, Head of security policy, Facebook, the company has set up a “Special Operations Center” that comprises experts (including native speakers) to respond in real-time and “closely monitor the situation” and act as soon as possible.

2/ Last night, we also took steps to help people in region protect themselves online. We’ve launched a new feature in Ukraine that allows people to lock their profile to provide an extra layer of privacy and security. — Nathaniel Gleicher (@ngleicher) February 24, 2022

Facebook has also introduced a “lock profile” tool for users in Ukraine. Gleicher explains that it is “a one-click tool for people in Ukraine to lock down their account by quickly applying existing privacy settings and new features. When their profile is locked, people who aren’t their friends can’t download or share their profile photo or see posts on their timeline.”

Twitter

Twitter has highlighted major safety features including how to set a strong password, two-factor authentication and how to deactivate your account. Additionally, it also educates users on how they can find out if their tweets are protected (only visible to followers) or public so that they can adjust their settings accordingly.

Learn more about what makes a strong password, how to require an email and phone number for password reset requests, and find out if your account has been compromised: https://t.co/fCmOiYXdPs — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) February 24, 2022

If you think, your Twitter account is hacked, Twitter has given out tips on what they should do next. Users are also advised to be cautious about tweeting with locations, as it shows up on the platform. Twitter has also given steps on how to delete or deactivate a Twitter account.